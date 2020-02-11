Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER NOT TO PROCEED

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated Friday, 24 January 2020, (the "Prospectus") of Daikiya Group Holdings Limited (the "Company").

