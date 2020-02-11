Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER NOT TO PROCEED
02/11/2020 | 07:04pm EST
Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated Friday, 24 January 2020, (the "Prospectus") of Daikiya Group Holdings Limited (the "Company").
Daikiya Group Holdings Limited
大 喜 屋 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6813)
SHARE OFFER NOT TO PROCEED
The Company announces that, having consulted with the Sole Global Coordinator, it has decided at this time not to proceed with the Share Offer and its proposed listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited due to the consideration of several factors, including the prevailing market conditions.
The International Underwriting Agreement relating to the International Placing will not be entered into, among others, our Company and the International Underwriters and the Hong Kong Underwriting Agreement relating to the Hong Kong Public Offer will therefore not become unconditional.
The Company would like to express its gratitude to its prospective investors for their interest in the Company, for their support and for their positive feedback during the Share Offer.
Application monies in respect of applications made on WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms for the Hong Kong Offer Shares (including brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) will be refunded in full without interest. Refund cheques in respect of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms will be dispatched to the applicants' addresses as specified in their relevant Application Forms (as the case may be) by ordinary post on or before Thursday, 13 February 2020 and at the applicants' own risk.
Application monies in respect of applications made under the HK eIPO White Form service for the Hong Kong Offer Shares (including brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) will be refunded in full without interest. In the case of application monies paid from a single bank account, e-Auto Refund payment instructions will be dispatched to the respective application payment bank accounts on Thursday, 13 February 2020. In the case of application monies paid from multiple bank accounts, refund cheque(s) will be dispatched to the applicants' addresses specified in their HK eIPO White Form application by ordinary post on or before Thursday, 13 February 2020 at the applicants' own risk.
Applicants who applied for Hong Kong Offer Shares by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC will have all amounts paid on application (including brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) credited to their designated bank accounts or the designated bank accounts of their brokers or custodians without interest on or before Thursday, 13 February 2020.
REFUND OF APPLICATION MONIES
Application monies in respect of applications made on WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms for the Hong Kong Offer Shares (including brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) will be refunded in full without interest. Refund cheques in respect of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms will be dispatched to the applicants' addresses as specified in their relevant Application Forms (as the case may be) by ordinary post on or before Thursday, 13 February 2020 and at the applicants' own risk.
If applicants have applied for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, their refund cheques will be dispatched to the addresses as specified on the applicants' Application Forms on or before Thursday, 13 February 2020 by ordinary post and at the applicants' own risk.
If applicants have applied for 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares or more on their WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms and have provided all information required by their Application Forms, they may collect their relevant refund cheques from the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, 13 February 2020 in person. If applicants are individuals who are eligible for personal collection, they must not authorize any other person to make the collection on their behalf. If the applicants
are corporate applicants which are eligible for personal collection, they must attend by their authorized representatives bearing a letter of authorization from their corporations stamped with their corporations' chop. Both individuals and authorized representatives (if applicable) must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. If applicants do not collect their refund cheques personally within the time specified for collection, the refund cheques will be dispatched promptly to the addresses as specified in the applicants' Application Forms thereafter by ordinary post and at the applicants' own risk.
Refund cheques will be crossed "Account Payee Only" in favor of the relevant applicants (or in the case of joint applicants, the first-named applicant). Part of the applicant's Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number, or, if in the case of joint applicants, part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of the first-named applicant, may be printed on the refund cheque.
Application monies in respect of applications made under the HK eIPO White Form service for the Hong Kong Offer Shares (including brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) will be refunded in full without interest. In the case of application monies paid from a single bank account, e-Auto Refund payment instructions will be dispatched to the respective application payment bank accounts on Thursday, 13 February 2020. In the case of application monies paid from multiple bank accounts, refund cheque(s) will be dispatched to the applicants' addresses specified in their HK eIPO White Form application by ordinary post on or before Thursday, 13 February 2020 and at the applicants' own risk.
Applicants who applied for Hong Kong Offer Shares by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC will have all amounts paid on application (including brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) credited to their designated bank accounts or the designated bank accounts of their brokers or custodians without interest on or before Thursday, 13 February 2020.
Applicants who have instructed their brokers or custodians to give electronic application instructions on their behalf can check the amounts of refund monies payable to them with those brokers or custodians.
Applicants who applied as a CCASS Investor Participant can check the amounts of refund monies payable to them via the CCASS phone system and the CCASS Internet system (under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect from time to time) on Thursday, 13 February 2020. Immediately after the credit of refund monies to the applicants' bank accounts, HKSCC will also make available to them an activity statement showing the amounts of refund monies credited to their designated bank accounts.
All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time.
By order of the Board
Daikiya Group Holdings Limited
Lam On Yin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Lam On Yin as chairman and executive Director; Mr. Lo Tang Fei as executive Director; and Mr. Yu Hin Yin, Mr. Ng Chi Keung and Mr. Chan Oi Fat as independent non-executive Directors.
