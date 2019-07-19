Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP EDUCATION GROUP LTD

澳洲成峰高教集團有限公司

(Registered in New South Wales, Australia with limited liability)

(ACN 098 139 176) (Stock code: 1752)

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcements of Top Education Group Ltd (the "Company") dated 23 October 2018, 28 February 2019 and 24 May 2019 in relation to the share award scheme (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company was informed by the Trustee that during the period from 5 July 2019 to 17 July 2019 (the "Period"), the Trustee purchased a total number of 1,660,000 Shares (the "Purchased Shares") on the market for the purpose of the Scheme. Details of the Purchased Shares and the latest information about the Shares held by the Trustee on trust for the benefit of the Employees are as follows:

Trade date: 5 July 2019 to 17 July 2019 Settlement date: 9 July 2019 to 19 July 2019 Total number of Purchased Shares: 1,660,000 Shares Percentage of the Purchased Shares to the Approximately 0.065% total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement: Average consideration per Purchased Approximately HK$0.334 Share:

