HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP EDUCATION GROUP LTD

澳洲成峰高教集團有限公司

(Registered in New South Wales, Australia with limited liability)

(ACN 098 139 176) (Stock code: 1752)

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcements of Top Education Group Ltd (the "Company") dated 23 October 2018, 28 February 2019 and 24 May 2019 in relation to the share award scheme (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company was informed by the Trustee that during the period from 5 July 2019 to 17 July 2019 (the "Period"), the Trustee purchased a total number of 1,660,000 Shares (the "Purchased Shares") on the market for the purpose of the Scheme. Details of the Purchased Shares and the latest information about the Shares held by the Trustee on trust for the benefit of the Employees are as follows:

Trade date:

5 July 2019 to 17 July 2019

Settlement date:

9 July 2019 to 19 July 2019

Total number of Purchased Shares:

1,660,000 Shares

Percentage of the Purchased Shares to the

Approximately 0.065%

total number of Shares in issue as at the

date of this announcement:

Average consideration per Purchased

Approximately HK$0.334

Share:

Total consideration for the Purchased

HK$554,261

Shares (excluding all related expenses,

brokerage, duties and levies, etc.):

Balance of number of Shares held by the

Trustee:

- Prior to the Purchased Shares

21,220,000 Shares

- Immediately after the share

22,880,000 Shares

purchase during the Period

The Board will from time to time review and decide at its absolute discretion the number of Awarded Shares to be granted to the Selected Employees under the Scheme.

By order of the Board

Top Education Group Ltd

Minshen Zhu

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Minshen Zhu (Ms. Rongning Xu as his alternate) and Ms. Sumeng Cao, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Amen Kwai Ping Lee, Mr. Thomas Richard Seymour (Mr. Kai Zhang as his alternate) and Mr. Jing Li, and the independent non-executive Directors are Professor Weiping Wang, Professor Brian James Stoddart, Mr. Tianye Wang and Professor Steven Schwartz.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:05 UTC
