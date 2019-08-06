Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SIGNING OF A CONTRACT IN RESPECT OF THE PROTON DELTA SUNRISE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT PROJECT IN NIGERIA

08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1829)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SIGNING OF A CONTRACT IN RESPECT OF THE PROTON DELTA SUNRISE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT PROJECT IN NIGERIA

This announcement is made by China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company entered into a contract (the "Contract") with Proton Energy Limited in Nigeria in respect of a Proton Delta Sunrise Combined Cycle Power Plant Project in Nigeria (the "Project") on August 5, 2019. Pursuant to the Contract, the scope of the Project includes the construction of a combined cycle gas turbine power plant with two gas turbines and one steam turbine generator of the Proton Delta Sunrise Combined Cycle Power Plant in Nigeria, with a total installed capacity of 150 MW. The Company, as the general contractor, will be responsible for the design, supply, civil engineering and construction, installation, training, commissioning, warranty and other works of the Project. The Contract value amounts to approximately US$150 million. As stipulated in the Contract, the Project will commence construction upon the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The construction period of the Project is expected to last for approximately 33 months upon commencement of the construction.

By order of the Board

China Machinery Engineering Corporation*

ZHANG Chun

Chairman

Beijing, China, August 6, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. ZHANG Chun and Mr. HAN Xiaojun as Executive Directors; Mr. ZHANG Fusheng and Mr. YU Benli as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. LIU Li, Ms. LIU Hongyu, Mr. FANG Yongzhong and Mr. WU Tak Lung as Independent Non-executive Directors.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:12 UTC
