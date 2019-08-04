Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the "HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1839)

STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on 2 August, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The stabilizing actions undertaken by Haitong International Securities Company Limited, the Stabilizing Manager, during the stabilization period were:

(i) over-allocation of an aggregate of 39,750,000 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);

(ii) the borrowing of an aggregate of 39,750,000 H Shares from CIMC HK pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. Such H Shares will be returned and redelivered to CIMC HK or its nominees, as the case may be, in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement; and

(iii) the purchases of an aggregate of 39,750,000 H Shares in the price range of HK$5.66 to HK$6.33 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period.

The last purchase made by the Stabilizing Manager on the market during the course of the stabilization period was on August 2, 2019 at the price of HK$6.11 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company further announces that the Over-allotment Option had not been exercised during the stabilization period and has lapsed on August 2, 2019. Accordingly, no H Share was issued under the Over-allotment Option.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Stock Exchange has granted the Company a waiver indicating that the public float of the Company may fall below 25% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The minimum public float shall be the higher of: (i) such percentage of Shares held by the public immediately after the completion of the Global Offering (assuming that the Over-allotment Option is not exercised), which was 15.80% (rounded down to two decimal places); and (ii) such percentage of Shares held by the public immediately after the completion of the Global Offering and the exercise of the Over-allotment Option (if any).

The Directors confirm that, immediately after the lapse of the Over-allotment Option, the number of H Shares in public hands represents not less than 15.80% of the total issued share capital of the Company which satisfies the minimum percentage prescribed in the conditions imposed in the waiver granted by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules as described in the section headed "Waivers from Compliance with the Listing Rules - Waiver in respect of Public Float Requirements" in the Prospectus.

