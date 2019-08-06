Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2019

08/06/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

山 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 295)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME

OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2019

This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 1,376,702 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to July of 2019, representing an increase of approximately 5.3% as compared to approximately 1,307,858 MWh for the corresponding period last year. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,729.3 megawatts as at 31 July 2019.

Set forth below further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

Aggregate

Aggregate

Aggregate

Volume of

Volume of

Volume of

Number of Solar

Electricity

Electricity

Electricity

Power Plants

Generated from

Generated from

Generated for

as at

January to

January to

the Year Ended

31 July

July of

July of

31 December

Province

2019

2019

2018

2018

(MWh)

(MWh)

(MWh)

Xinjiang

11

172,333

167,942

301,593

Gansu

7

204,745

114,011

220,309

Shaanxi

8

528,898

515,483

825,317

Inner Mongolia

1

25,785

42,475

70,666

Shanxi

1

18,714

17,413

30,783

Hebei

4

88,866

84,128

139,325

Henan

2

85,705

90,294

141,685

Shandong

2

34,048

21,270

34,618

Anhui

5

93,978

93,949

154,205

Jiangsu

1

13,351

14,300

23,756

Zhejiang

2

74,139

79,872

132,490

Jiangxi

-

4,263

48,391

78,697

Hubei

1

16,570

18,330

30,536

Qinghai

1

15,307

-

6,084

Total

46

1,376,702

1,307,858

2,190,064

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 July 2019 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 July 2019 or for the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Mr. Zeng Jianhua

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, Mr. Zeng Jianhua, Mr. Hou Yue, Mr. Deng Chengli and Mr. Jin Yanbing, two non-executive Directors, Mr. Wu Tak Kong and Mr. Wang Ke, and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Miu Hon Kit, Mr. Chen Kin Shing and Ms. Wang Fang.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:54:11 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group