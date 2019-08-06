Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2019
0
08/06/2019 | 10:56am EDT
KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
江 山 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 295)
SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME
OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2019
This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 1,376,702 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to July of 2019, representing an increase of approximately 5.3% as compared to approximately 1,307,858 MWh for the corresponding period last year. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,729.3 megawatts as at 31 July 2019.
Set forth below further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).
Approximate
Approximate
Approximate
Aggregate
Aggregate
Aggregate
Volume of
Volume of
Volume of
Number of Solar
Electricity
Electricity
Electricity
Power Plants
Generated from
Generated from
Generated for
as at
January to
January to
the Year Ended
31 July
July of
July of
31 December
Province
2019
2019
2018
2018
(MWh)
(MWh)
(MWh)
Xinjiang
11
172,333
167,942
301,593
Gansu
7
204,745
114,011
220,309
Shaanxi
8
528,898
515,483
825,317
Inner Mongolia
1
25,785
42,475
70,666
Shanxi
1
18,714
17,413
30,783
Hebei
4
88,866
84,128
139,325
Henan
2
85,705
90,294
141,685
Shandong
2
34,048
21,270
34,618
Anhui
5
93,978
93,949
154,205
Jiangsu
1
13,351
14,300
23,756
Zhejiang
2
74,139
79,872
132,490
Jiangxi
-
4,263
48,391
78,697
Hubei
1
16,570
18,330
30,536
Qinghai
1
15,307
-
6,084
Total
46
1,376,702
1,307,858
2,190,064
Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 July 2019 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 July 2019 or for the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Kong Sun Holdings Limited
Mr. Zeng Jianhua
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 6 August 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, Mr. Zeng Jianhua, Mr. Hou Yue, Mr. Deng Chengli and Mr. Jin Yanbing, two non-executive Directors, Mr. Wu Tak Kong and Mr. Wang Ke, and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Miu Hon Kit, Mr. Chen Kin Shing and Ms. Wang Fang.
