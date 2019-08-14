Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA CASSAVA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞洲木薯資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 841)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 August 2019 in relation to the disposal of a vessel (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board, based on the information available to the Company, hereby supplements that the principal business activities of the Purchaser are chartering of vessel.

By order of the Board

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited

Chu Ming Chuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chu Ming Chuan, Ms. Liu Yuk Ming and Ms. Lam Ching Fun; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chui Chi Yun Robert, Professor Fung Kwok Pui and Mr. Yue Man Yiu Matthew.