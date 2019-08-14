Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA CASSAVA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞洲木薯資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 841)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 August 2019 in relation to the disposal of a vessel (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board, based on the information available to the Company, hereby supplements that the principal business activities of the Purchaser are chartering of vessel.

By order of the Board

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited

Chu Ming Chuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chu Ming Chuan, Ms. Liu Yuk Ming and Ms. Lam Ching Fun; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chui Chi Yun Robert, Professor Fung Kwok Pui and Mr. Yue Man Yiu Matthew.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 05:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
02:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Regis..
PU
01:57aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-R..
PU
01:51aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : exchange trading fee drops 21% as trade war, ..
RE
01:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing 1st Half Earnings Rise 3% on Highe..
DJ
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the special general meeting..
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) major transaction - disposal of 20% equit..
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim results for the six m..
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Quarterly update on status of resumption
PU
01:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results, Interim Dividend and Cl..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 234,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.36%37 426
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.14%50 762
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 582
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%26 294
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 703
NASDAQ18.40%15 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group