HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUING S&P AGREEMENTS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - EQUIPMENT S&P AGREEMENT

07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS -

CONTINUING S&P AGREEMENTS

AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

EQUIPMENT S&P AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') relating to the Continuing S&P Agreements (the entering into of which, together with the transactions contemplated thereunder, constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company) and the Equipment S&P Agreement (the entering into of which, together with the transactions contemplated thereunder, constitutes a connected transactions for the Company). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information on the prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased pursuant to the Continuing S&P Agreements in this supplemental announcement.

Unit prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 1

It was set out in the Announcement that certain automotive parts and accessories, including various types of inner panels and its welding parts and welding assembly components, will be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 1 with an annual cap of

RMB12,269,965 (excluding VAT). Types of products, their respective estimated quantities and unit prices covered under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 1 are summarized as follows:

Total estimated

values of

Total estimated

Price range

transactions

Number and types of products

quantity (Units)

(RMB/unit)

(RMB)

1. 8 types of inner panels for doors

of vehicles

236,501

46.78 to 77.04

11,227,888

2. 6 types of welding parts and

welding assembly components

for inner panels and other

components

22,216

33.85 to 79.56

1,042,077

Total

258,717

12,269,965

Unit prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 2

It was set out in the Announcement that certain automotive parts and accessories including various types of guard panels, welding parts and welding assembly components, will be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 2 with an annual cap of RMB47,582 (excluding VAT). Types of products, their respective estimated quantities and unit prices covered under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 2 are summarized as follows:

Total estimated

Total estimated

values of

quantity

Price range

transactions

Number and types of products

(Units)

(RMB/unit)

(RMB)

1.

3

types of outer and floor panels

150

101.09 to 156.39

17,929

2.

2

types of inner panels

98

26.38 to 28.44

2,688

3.

8

types of welding parts and

welding assembly components

419

11.97 to 184.21

21,571

4.

5

types of guard panels and

components

300

13.29 to 19.57

4,865

5.

5

types of other components and

accessories

266

0.14 to 2.66

529

Total

1,233

47,582

Unit prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 3

It was set out in the Announcement that certain automotive parts and accessories, including various types of welding parts and welding assembly components of front frames, rear frames, inner panels and back panels, will be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 3 with an annual cap of RMB14,224,845 (excluding VAT). Types of products, their respective estimated quantities and unit prices covered under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 3 are summarized as follows:

Total estimated

Total estimated

values of

quantity

Price range

transactions

Number and types of products

(Units)

(RMB/unit)

(RMB)

1.

4

types of front and rear frames

welding parts

80,200

65.76 to 73.15

5,678,760

2.

3

types of back panels welding

assembly components

52,200

79.32 to 222.72

6,742,210

3. 2 types of inner and floor panels welding parts and welding

assembly components

50,000

21.58 to 25.52

1,212,993

4. 5 types of other components and

accessories

2,602,800

0.16 to 2.00

590,882

Total

2,785,200

14,224,845

On behalf of the Board

Wuling Motors Holdings Limited

Yuan Zhijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yuan Zhijun (Chairman), Mr. Lee Shing (Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Yang Jianyong and Mr. Wang Zhengtong as executive Directors, and Mr. Ye Xiang, Mr. Wang Yuben and Mr. Mi Jianguo as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:04 UTC
