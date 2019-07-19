Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - CONTINUING S&P AGREEMENTS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - EQUIPMENT S&P AGREEMENT
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS -
CONTINUING S&P AGREEMENTS
AND
CONNECTED TRANSACTION -
EQUIPMENT S&P AGREEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') relating to the Continuing S&P Agreements (the entering into of which, together with the transactions contemplated thereunder, constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company) and the Equipment S&P Agreement (the entering into of which, together with the transactions contemplated thereunder, constitutes a connected transactions for the Company). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
The Company would like to provide further information on the prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased pursuant to the Continuing S&P Agreements in this supplemental announcement.
Unit prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 1
It was set out in the Announcement that certain automotive parts and accessories, including various types of inner panels and its welding parts and welding assembly components, will be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 1 with an annual cap of
RMB12,269,965 (excluding VAT). Types of products, their respective estimated quantities and unit prices covered under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 1 are summarized as follows:
Total estimated
values of
Total estimated
Price range
transactions
Number and types of products
quantity (Units)
(RMB/unit)
(RMB)
1. 8 types of inner panels for doors
of vehicles
236,501
46.78 to 77.04
11,227,888
2. 6 types of welding parts and
welding assembly components
for inner panels and other
components
22,216
33.85 to 79.56
1,042,077
Total
258,717
12,269,965
Unit prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 2
It was set out in the Announcement that certain automotive parts and accessories including various types of guard panels, welding parts and welding assembly components, will be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 2 with an annual cap of RMB47,582 (excluding VAT). Types of products, their respective estimated quantities and unit prices covered under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 2 are summarized as follows:
Total estimated
Total estimated
values of
quantity
Price range
transactions
Number and types of products
(Units)
(RMB/unit)
(RMB)
1.
3
types of outer and floor panels
150
101.09 to 156.39
17,929
2.
2
types of inner panels
98
26.38 to 28.44
2,688
3.
8
types of welding parts and
welding assembly components
419
11.97 to 184.21
21,571
4.
5
types of guard panels and
components
300
13.29 to 19.57
4,865
5.
5
types of other components and
accessories
266
0.14 to 2.66
529
Total
1,233
47,582
Unit prices and estimated quantities of the products to be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 3
It was set out in the Announcement that certain automotive parts and accessories, including various types of welding parts and welding assembly components of front frames, rear frames, inner panels and back panels, will be sold and purchased under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 3 with an annual cap of RMB14,224,845 (excluding VAT). Types of products, their respective estimated quantities and unit prices covered under the Continuing S&P Agreement No. 3 are summarized as follows:
Total estimated
Total estimated
values of
quantity
Price range
transactions
Number and types of products
(Units)
(RMB/unit)
(RMB)
1.
4
types of front and rear frames
welding parts
80,200
65.76 to 73.15
5,678,760
2.
3
types of back panels welding
assembly components
52,200
79.32 to 222.72
6,742,210
3. 2 types of inner and floor panels welding parts and welding
assembly components
50,000
21.58 to 25.52
1,212,993
4. 5 types of other components and
accessories
2,602,800
0.16 to 2.00
590,882
Total
2,785,200
14,224,845
On behalf of the Board
Wuling Motors Holdings Limited
Yuan Zhijun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yuan Zhijun (Chairman), Mr. Lee Shing (Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Yang Jianyong and Mr. Wang Zhengtong as executive Directors, and Mr. Ye Xiang, Mr. Wang Yuben and Mr. Mi Jianguo as independent non-executive Directors.
