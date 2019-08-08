Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUE DA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

悅 達 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 629)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL

REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Yue Da International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 March 2019 relating to, among others, the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018. Unless the context requires, capitalized terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

On 11 November 2016, a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") was entered into between the Company and Yue Da Group (H.K.) Co., Limited ("Yue Da HK"), the controlling shareholder of the Company. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Yue Da HK has conditionally agreed to subscribe and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 250,000,000 new shares at the subscription price of HK$0.38 per share to Yue Da HK, with an aggregate consideration of HK$95 million (approximately RMB85 million) received. During the year ended 31 December 2017, the proceeds from the subscription of New Shares was applied to operating activities, finance costs and additions of property, plant and equipment and mining rights at the amounts of RMB46.3 million, RMB9.8 million and RMB16.6 million respectively. The remaining of the proceeds of approximately RMB12.3 million was applied to operating activities (including but not limited to staff salaries and benefit, legal and professional fees and other administrative expenses) for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report.

