Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUE DA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 629)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL

REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Yue Da International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 March 2019 relating to, among others, the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018. Unless the context requires, capitalized terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

On 11 November 2016, a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") was entered into between the Company and Yue Da Group (H.K.) Co., Limited ("Yue Da HK"), the controlling shareholder of the Company. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Yue Da HK has conditionally agreed to subscribe and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue 250,000,000 new shares at the subscription price of HK$0.38 per share to Yue Da HK, with an aggregate consideration of HK$95 million (approximately RMB85 million) received. During the year ended 31 December 2017, the proceeds from the subscription of New Shares was applied to operating activities, finance costs and additions of property, plant and equipment and mining rights at the amounts of RMB46.3 million, RMB9.8 million and RMB16.6 million respectively. The remaining of the proceeds of approximately RMB12.3 million was applied to operating activities (including but not limited to staff salaries and benefit, legal and professional fees and other administrative expenses) for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report.

By order of the Board

Yue Da International Holdings Limited

Hu Huaimin

Executive Director and Chief Executive

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members: (a) as non-executive Directors, Mr. Tang Rujun and Mr. Li Biao; (b) as executive Directors, Mr. Liu Debing, Mr. Hu Huaimin, Mr. Cai Baoxiang and Mr. Bai Zhaoxiang; and (c) as independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Cui Shuming, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Cheung Ting Kee.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 12:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Second amended and restated memorandum and ar..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the extraordinary general mee..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Six..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Second supplemental underwriting agreement in..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to annu..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2) AND ..
PU
08:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the ..
PU
08:45aCONNECTED TRANSACTION : Loan arrangement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 309 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.87%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.53%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.51%15 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group