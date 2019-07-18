Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

弘海高新資源有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 65)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the 2018 annual report of the Company published on 25 April 2019 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

Further to the information as set out in the 2018 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide additional information on the section headed "Share Option Scheme" on the pages 57 and 58 of the 2018 Annual Report. The tables showed the movement of share options granted to Directors, employees and other Eligible Participants as at 31 December 2018 shall be read as follows:

Movement of share options granted to the Directors: