Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited
弘海高新資源有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 65)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO
THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Reference is made to the 2018 annual report of the Company published on 25 April 2019 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report.
Further to the information as set out in the 2018 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide additional information on the section headed "Share Option Scheme" on the pages 57 and 58 of the 2018 Annual Report. The tables showed the movement of share options granted to Directors, employees and other Eligible Participants as at 31 December 2018 shall be read as follows:
Movement of share options granted to the Directors:
Number of underlying Shares comprised in share options
Balance
Cancelled/
Transferred
Balance
as at
Granted
Exercised
Lapsed
during
as at
Exercise
Name of Directors
Date of Grant
Exercisable Period
1 January
during
during
during
the year
31 December
Price Per
2018
the year
the year
year
(note)
2018
Share
(HK$)
Executive Directors
Mr. Xu Bin
28 July 2015
28 July 2015 to 27 July 2025
4,500,000
-
-
-
(4,500,000)
-
0.530
Mr. Ng Ying Kit
30 April 2015
30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025
2,250,000
-
-
-
-
2,250,000
0.710
27 July 2018
27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028
-
15,000,000
-
-
-
15,000,000
0.510
Ms. Huo Lijie
28 July 2015
28 July 2015 to 27 July 2025
2,250,000
-
-
-
-
2,250,000
0.530
Mr. Ren Hang
27 July 2018
27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028
-
15,000,000
-
-
-
15,000,000
0.510
9,000,000
30,000,000
-
-
(4,500,000)
34,500,000
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Kwok Chi Shing
30 April 2015
30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025
225,000
-
-
-
-
225,000
0.710
Mr. Huang Shao Ru
30 April 2015
30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025
225,000
-
-
-
-
225,000
0.710
450,000
-
-
-
-
450,000
Total
9,450,000
30,000,000
-
-
(4,500,000)
34,950,000
Movement of share options granted to the employees and other Eligible Participants under the 2009 Scheme:
Number of underlying Shares comprised in share options
Balance
Cancelled/
Transferred
Balance
as at
Granted
Exercised
Lapsed
during
as at
Exercise
1 January
during
during
during
the year
31 December
Price Per
Date of Grant
Exercisable Period
2018
the year
the year
year
(note)
2018
Share
(HK$)
Employees
30 April 2015
30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025
450,000
-
-
-
-
450,000
0.710
27 July 2018
27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028
-
45,000,000
-
-
-
45,000,000
0.510
450.000
45,000,000
-
-
-
45,450,000
Eligible Participants
28 July 2015
28 July 2015 to 27 July 2025
-
-
-
-
4,500,000
4,500,000
0.530
27 July 2018
27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028
-
75,000,000
-
-
-
75,000,000
0.510
-
75,000,000
-
-
4,500,000
79,500,000
Total
450,000
120,000,000
-
-
4,500,000
124,950,000
Note: Mr. Xu Bin, the former Chairman and executive Director of the Company, passed away on 12 June 2018 and 4,500,000 share options held by him was transferred to the category of "Eligible Participants". Pursuant to the terms of the 2009 Scheme, the legal personal representative of Mr. Xu Bin may exercise the share options within the period of 12 months following the date of his death.
Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2018 Annual Report shall remain unchanged and the Board confirmed that the above additional information does not affect other information contained in the 2018 Annual Report.
By order of the Board
Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited
Ng Ying Kit
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Ng Ying Kit and Mr. Ren Hang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwok Chi Shing, Mr. Huang Shao Ru and Mr. Chang Xuejun.
