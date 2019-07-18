Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

07/18/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

弘海高新資源有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 65)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the 2018 annual report of the Company published on 25 April 2019 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

Further to the information as set out in the 2018 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide additional information on the section headed "Share Option Scheme" on the pages 57 and 58 of the 2018 Annual Report. The tables showed the movement of share options granted to Directors, employees and other Eligible Participants as at 31 December 2018 shall be read as follows:

  1. Movement of share options granted to the Directors:

Number of underlying Shares comprised in share options

Balance

Cancelled/

Transferred

Balance

as at

Granted

Exercised

Lapsed

during

as at

Exercise

Name of Directors

Date of Grant

Exercisable Period

1 January

during

during

during

the year

31 December

Price Per

2018

the year

the year

year

(note)

2018

Share

(HK$)

Executive Directors

Mr. Xu Bin

28 July 2015

28 July 2015 to 27 July 2025

4,500,000

-

-

-

(4,500,000)

-

0.530

Mr. Ng Ying Kit

30 April 2015

30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025

2,250,000

-

-

-

-

2,250,000

0.710

27 July 2018

27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028

-

15,000,000

-

-

-

15,000,000

0.510

Ms. Huo Lijie

28 July 2015

28 July 2015 to 27 July 2025

2,250,000

-

-

-

-

2,250,000

0.530

Mr. Ren Hang

27 July 2018

27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028

-

15,000,000

-

-

-

15,000,000

0.510

9,000,000

30,000,000

-

-

(4,500,000)

34,500,000

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Kwok Chi Shing

30 April 2015

30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025

225,000

-

-

-

-

225,000

0.710

Mr. Huang Shao Ru

30 April 2015

30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025

225,000

-

-

-

-

225,000

0.710

450,000

-

-

-

-

450,000

Total

9,450,000

30,000,000

-

-

(4,500,000)

34,950,000

- 1 -

  1. Movement of share options granted to the employees and other Eligible Participants under the 2009 Scheme:

Number of underlying Shares comprised in share options

Balance

Cancelled/

Transferred

Balance

as at

Granted

Exercised

Lapsed

during

as at

Exercise

1 January

during

during

during

the year

31 December

Price Per

Date of Grant

Exercisable Period

2018

the year

the year

year

(note)

2018

Share

(HK$)

Employees

30 April 2015

30 April 2015 to 29 April 2025

450,000

-

-

-

-

450,000

0.710

27 July 2018

27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028

-

45,000,000

-

-

-

45,000,000

0.510

450.000

45,000,000

-

-

-

45,450,000

Eligible Participants

28 July 2015

28 July 2015 to 27 July 2025

-

-

-

-

4,500,000

4,500,000

0.530

27 July 2018

27 July 2018 to 26 July 2028

-

75,000,000

-

-

-

75,000,000

0.510

-

75,000,000

-

-

4,500,000

79,500,000

Total

450,000

120,000,000

-

-

4,500,000

124,950,000

Note: Mr. Xu Bin, the former Chairman and executive Director of the Company, passed away on 12 June 2018 and 4,500,000 share options held by him was transferred to the category of "Eligible Participants". Pursuant to the terms of the 2009 Scheme, the legal personal representative of Mr. Xu Bin may exercise the share options within the period of 12 months following the date of his death.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2018 Annual Report shall remain unchanged and the Board confirmed that the above additional information does not affect other information contained in the 2018 Annual Report.

By order of the Board

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

Ng Ying Kit

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Ng Ying Kit and Mr. Ren Hang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwok Chi Shing, Mr. Huang Shao Ru and Mr. Chang Xuejun.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:10 UTC
