Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

08/08/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KK CULTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

K K 文 化 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 550)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of KK Culture Holdings Limited (the "Company". Together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report, the Company had successfully placed 74,000,000 Shares to Champion Ease Group Limited (the "Placing") at the placing price of HK$1.40 per placing share which are allotted and issued by the Company pursuant to the placing agreement dated 31 July 2018 entered into between the Company and the Placing Agent in relation to the Placing. As further stated in the 2018 Annual Report, the gross and net proceeds raised from the Placing were approximately HK$103.6 million and HK$103.0 million respectively where the intended use of proceeds was for general working capital and future business and investment opportunities.

Further to the 2018 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide the following supplemental information regarding the use of proceeds from the Placing as at 31 December 2018 pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Set out below is the table summarising (i) the net proceeds from the Placing; (ii) the intended use of proceeds from the Placing; (iii) the actual use of proceeds from the Placing as at 31 December 2018; and (iv) the remaining net proceeds from the Placing as at 31 December 2018.

- 1 -

Actual use of proceeds

Remaining net proceeds

Net proceeds

Intended use of proceeds

from the Placing

from the Placing

No.

from the Placing

from the Placing

as at 31 December 2018

as at 31 December 2018

(i)

Approximately

For general working capital in the

HK$10 million

daily operation of the Group

HK$4.6 million was utilized by the Company for general working capital in the daily operation of the Group

Approximately HK$5.4 million and is expected to be utlilized by 2020

(ii)

Approximately

For any potential investment

Not yet utilized by the Group

Approximately HK$93 million

HK$93 million

opportunities as identified by the

and is expected to be utlilized

Group

by 2020

Total

Approximately

HK$103 million

As at 31 December 2018, the Group has not identified any suitable investment in line with the business strategies of the Group and it will continue to identify any further potential investment opportunities. Detailed schedule depends on the overall economic conditions, the development of the Company and market situation.

In all, the Board would like to announce that there is no material change in the intended use of proceeds from the Placing as at 31 December 2018.

This announcement does not affect other information contained in the 2018 Annual Report, all other contents of the 2018 Annual Report remain true and accurate.

By Order of the Board

KK Culture Holdings Limited

Tsang Hing Bun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tsang Hing Bun as executive Director; Mr. Yiu Yu Cheung as non-executive Director; and Mr. Chan Chiu Hung, Alex, Mr. William Keith Jacobsen and Dr. Leung Ka Kit as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 12:44:05 UTC
