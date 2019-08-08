Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KK CULTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

K K 文 化 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 550)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of KK Culture Holdings Limited (the "Company". Together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report, the Company had successfully placed 74,000,000 Shares to Champion Ease Group Limited (the "Placing") at the placing price of HK$1.40 per placing share which are allotted and issued by the Company pursuant to the placing agreement dated 31 July 2018 entered into between the Company and the Placing Agent in relation to the Placing. As further stated in the 2018 Annual Report, the gross and net proceeds raised from the Placing were approximately HK$103.6 million and HK$103.0 million respectively where the intended use of proceeds was for general working capital and future business and investment opportunities.

Further to the 2018 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide the following supplemental information regarding the use of proceeds from the Placing as at 31 December 2018 pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Set out below is the table summarising (i) the net proceeds from the Placing; (ii) the intended use of proceeds from the Placing; (iii) the actual use of proceeds from the Placing as at 31 December 2018; and (iv) the remaining net proceeds from the Placing as at 31 December 2018.