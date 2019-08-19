Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

08/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Honma Golf Limited

本間高爾夫有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6858)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Reference is made to the annual report of Honma Golf Limited 本間高爾夫有限公司(the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Annual Report.

As disclosed in the Annual Report, the Company has not fully utilized the net proceeds from the Company's global offering. As at 31 March 2019, the unused balance of the proceeds from the global offering was approximately JPY5,976.7 million and there has been no change to the intended use of proceeds as previously disclosed in the Prospectus.

In addition to the information disclosed in the Annual Report, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to provide additional information in relation to the proceeds from the global offering as follows(Note 1) :

Intended

Percentage

Percentage

Expected

use of

of used

of unused

timeframe

Percentage

proceeds

amount

balance

for utilizing

of intended

from the

as at

as at

the remaining

use of

global

31 March

31 March

unused net

Intended use of proceeds

proceeds

offering

2019

2019

proceeds(Note 2)

(In JPY

(%)

millions)

(%)

(%)

Potential strategic acquisitions

29.4

4,939

-

29.4

- (Note 3)

Sales and marketing activities

15.1

2,536

14.7

0.4

From 1 April 2019

in North America and Europe

to 31 March 2021

Sales and marketing activities in

15.1

2,536

15.1

-

N/A

home markets of Japan, Korea and

China (including Hong Kong and

Macau)

Capital expenditures

13.0

2,184

7.4

5.6

From 1 April 2019

to 31 March 2022

1

Intended

Percentage

Percentage

Expected

use of

of used

of unused

timeframe

Percentage

proceeds

amount

balance

for utilizing

of intended

from the

as at

as at

the remaining

use of

global

31 March

31 March

unused net

Intended use of proceeds

proceeds

offering

2019

2019

proceeds(Note 2)

(In JPY

(%)

millions)

(%)

(%)

Repayment of interest-bearing

17.3

2,906

17.1

0.2

From 1 April 2019

bank borrowings

to 31 March 2021

Providing funding for working

10.1

1,697

10.1

-

N/A

capital and other general

corporate purposes

Total

100.0

16,798

64.4

35.6

Notes:

  1. The figures in the table are approximate figures.
  2. The expected timeline for utilizing the remaining proceeds is based on the best estimation of the future market conditions made by the Group. It will be subject to change based on the current and future development of market conditions.
  3. As of the date of this announcement, we had not identified, committed to or entered into negotiations with any acquisition targets for our use of net proceeds from the global offering, hence we have no specific expected timeframe for fully utilizing such proceeds. We will continue to prudently evaluate potential acquisition targets within the golf products industry based on, among other factors, their brand recognition, geographic footprint, distribution network, product offerings, and financial condition, with a goal of identifying potential acquisition targets that best fit our growth strategies.

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Report remain unchanged.

For and on behalf of the Board

Honma Golf Limited

本間高爾夫有限公司

LIU Jianguo

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Jianguo (Chairman), Mr. ITO Yasuki, Mr. MURAI Yuji and Mr. ZUO Jun; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Xiaoping and Mr. HO Ping-hsien Robert; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LU Pochin Christopher, Mr. WANG Jianguo and Mr. XU Hui.

