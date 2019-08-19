Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
0
08/19/2019
Honma Golf Limited
本間高爾夫有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6858)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
Reference is made to the annual report of Honma Golf Limited 本間高爾夫有限公司(the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Annual Report.
As disclosed in the Annual Report, the Company has not fully utilized the net proceeds from the Company's global offering. As at 31 March 2019, the unused balance of the proceeds from the global offering was approximately JPY5,976.7 million and there has been no change to the intended use of proceeds as previously disclosed in the Prospectus.
In addition to the information disclosed in the Annual Report, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to provide additional information in relation to the proceeds from the global offering as follows(Note 1) :
Intended
Percentage
Percentage
Expected
use of
of used
of unused
timeframe
Percentage
proceeds
amount
balance
for utilizing
of intended
from the
as at
as at
the remaining
use of
global
31 March
31 March
unused net
Intended use of proceeds
proceeds
offering
2019
2019
proceeds(Note 2)
(In JPY
(%)
millions)
(%)
(%)
Potential strategic acquisitions
29.4
4,939
-
29.4
- (Note 3)
Sales and marketing activities
15.1
2,536
14.7
0.4
From 1 April 2019
in North America and Europe
to 31 March 2021
Sales and marketing activities in
15.1
2,536
15.1
-
N/A
home markets of Japan, Korea and
China (including Hong Kong and
Macau)
Capital expenditures
13.0
2,184
7.4
5.6
From 1 April 2019
to 31 March 2022
Intended
Percentage
Percentage
Expected
use of
of used
of unused
timeframe
Percentage
proceeds
amount
balance
for utilizing
of intended
from the
as at
as at
the remaining
use of
global
31 March
31 March
unused net
Intended use of proceeds
proceeds
offering
2019
2019
proceeds(Note 2)
(In JPY
(%)
millions)
(%)
(%)
Repayment of interest-bearing
17.3
2,906
17.1
0.2
From 1 April 2019
bank borrowings
to 31 March 2021
Providing funding for working
10.1
1,697
10.1
-
N/A
capital and other general
corporate purposes
Total
100.0
16,798
64.4
35.6
Notes:
The figures in the table are approximate figures.
The expected timeline for utilizing the remaining proceeds is based on the best estimation of the future market conditions made by the Group. It will be subject to change based on the current and future development of market conditions.
As of the date of this announcement, we had not identified, committed to or entered into negotiations with any acquisition targets for our use of net proceeds from the global offering, hence we have no specific expected timeframe for fully utilizing such proceeds. We will continue to prudently evaluate potential acquisition targets within the golf products industry based on, among other factors, their brand recognition, geographic footprint, distribution network, product offerings, and financial condition, with a goal of identifying potential acquisition targets that best fit our growth strategies.
The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Report remain unchanged.
For and on behalf of the Board
Honma Golf Limited
本間高爾夫有限公司
LIU Jianguo
Chairman of the Board
Hong Kong, 19 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Jianguo (Chairman), Mr. ITO Yasuki, Mr. MURAI Yuji and Mr. ZUO Jun; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Xiaoping and Mr. HO Ping-hsien Robert; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LU Pochin Christopher, Mr. WANG Jianguo and Mr. XU Hui.
