Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Honma Golf Limited

本間高爾夫有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6858)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Reference is made to the annual report of Honma Golf Limited 本間高爾夫有限公司(the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Annual Report.

As disclosed in the Annual Report, the Company has not fully utilized the net proceeds from the Company's global offering. As at 31 March 2019, the unused balance of the proceeds from the global offering was approximately JPY5,976.7 million and there has been no change to the intended use of proceeds as previously disclosed in the Prospectus.

In addition to the information disclosed in the Annual Report, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to provide additional information in relation to the proceeds from the global offering as follows(Note 1) :