Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS

OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended

31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report, the auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") issued a disclaimer of opinion on the consolidated financial statement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 on material uncertainty on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

The board of directors of the Company would like to provide the following supplemental information relating to the Audit Qualification: