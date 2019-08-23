Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hua Medicine (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") makes this supplemental announcement further to the Company's announcement dated August 15, 2019 in relation to its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this supplemental announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

In addition to the information disclosed in the Announcement, the Company wishes to provide the shareholders of the Company and the potential investors with the following supplementary information:

Subsequent Event

Except as disclosed in the Announcement, no important events affecting the Group have occurred subsequent to June 30, 2019.

