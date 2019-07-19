Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
中 國 投 融 資 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1226)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018
Reference is made to the annual report of China Investment and Finance Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Year") published by the Company on 17 July 2018 (the "2017/18 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2017/18 Annual Report.
Further to the information disclosed in the 2017/18 Annual Report, the Company wishes to provide to the Shareholders and the potential investors with the following supplementary information:
In the consolidated statement of profit or loss of the Group for the Year, net realised loss on disposal of financial assets held for trading of approximately HK$182,729,000, net unrealised loss on financial assets held for trading of approximately HK$923,480,000 and impairment of available-for-sale investments of approximately HK$10,050,000 were recorded for the Year. Set out below are further information of these net realised, unrealised and impairment losses:
NET REALISED LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR TRADING
The net realised loss on disposal of financial assets held for trading of approximately HK$182,729,000 represented the realised gain of approximately HK$72,327,000 net of realised loss of approximately HK$255,056,000.
The realised gain principally represented:
Investment
Disposal
Realised
Company name
Stock code
costs
consideration
gain
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Tai Kam Holdings Limited
8321
18,124
56,795
38,671
Sing On Holdings Limited *
8352
8,435
25,339
16,904
The realised loss principally represented:
Investment
Disposal
Realised
Company name
Stock code
costs
consideration
loss
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Luen Wong Group Holdings Limited
8217
100,052
5,071
94,981
China Jicheng Holdings Limited
1027
36,896
2,230
34,666
Greaterchina Professional Services
Limited (now known as
Asia-Pac Financial Investment
Company Limited)
8193
28,534
4,010
24,524
China Green (Holdings) Limited
904
30,204
6,241
23,963
Major Holdings Limited
1389
22,215
2,647
19,568
NET UNREALISED LOSS OF FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR TRADING
The net unrealised loss of approximately HK$923,480,000 represents the unrealised gain of approximately HK$49,750,000 net of unrealised loss of approximately HK$973,230,000.
The unrealised gain principally represented:
Unrealised
Company name
Stock code
gain
HK$'000
China Green (Holdings) Limited
904
21,850
The unrealised loss principally represented:
Unrealised
Company name
Stock code
loss
HK$'000
Tai Kam Holdings Limited
8321
384,028
Sing On Holdings Limited*
8352
245,691
KPM Holding Limited
8027
101,329
WLS Holdings Limited
8021
78,160
AMCO United Holding Limited
630
25,079
Sing On Holdings Limited subsequently transferred its listing from GEM to main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 12 June 2018, and its stock code changed from 8352 to 1751 accordingly. Its name has changed to Kingland Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.
The shares of all the companies mentioned under Net Realised Loss on Disposal of Financial Assets Held for Trading and Net Unrealised Loss on Financial Assets Held for Trading were listed on either main board or GEM of the Stock Exchange during the Year.
In addition to China Jicheng Holdings Limited and WLS Holdings Limited, the other investments mentioned under Net Realised Loss on Disposal of Financial Assets Held for Trading and Net Unrealised Loss on Financial Assets Held for Trading are not major investments held by the Group as detailed in note 20 to the consolidated financial statements for the Year.
IMPAIRMENT OF AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS
The impairment loss of approximately HK$10,050,000 was made on the Group's investment in Peak Zone Group Limited, which was one of the Group's major investments as detailed in note 20 to the consolidated financial statements for the Year.
MAJOR INVESTMENTS
With respect to the Group's major investments as stated in note 20 to the consolidated financial statements for the Year, set out below are certain additional information of those investments:
Peak Zone Group Limited ("Peak Zone")
Peak Zone is an unlisted company and its group principally engages in the electronic commerce industry specializing on the provision of integrated application, which can be deployed by its customers on a modular or selective basis, offering flexibility in budget and choice. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, the unaudited consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of Peak Zone was approximately HK$2.4 million. At the current stage, Peak Zone mainly focused on the development of and upgrading their products to increase their competitiveness. The Company will closely monitor the business growth of Peak Zone.
China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited ("China e-Wallet", stock code: 802)
China e-Wallet is principally engaged in provision of biometric and RFID products and solution services. The audited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders of China e-Wallet for the year ended 31 December 2017 was approximately HK$393 million. China e-Wallet is an international developer and solutions provider in the biometric, RFID and security industries and delivers high-performing, convenient security systems for enterprises and consumers. China e-Wallet continues to realign its business strategies and increased its efforts to innovate its core products and services to better face the increasing needs of its market. The management of the Company will closely monitor the business development of China e-Wallet.
Power Financial Group Limited ("Power Financial", stock code: 397)
Power Financial (formerly known as Jun Yang Financial Holdings Limited) is principally engaged in business of financial services, asset management and investment and money lending. For the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the audited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders of Power Financial was approximately HK$912 million. The mission of Power Financial is to become a value-added financial services provider in Hong Kong with a comprehensive range of high standard service offerings. In this regard, Power Financial has been actively soliciting and hiring professionals to build a productive and competitive team and more frontline staff will be added. In product and service offerings, Power Financial will allocate more resources on corporate financing and equity capital market businesses, which are value added services, while continuing to provide stock brokerage services. The management of the Company concurs Power Financial's business strategies and will closely monitor Power Financial to execute their business strategies.
Prominent Alliance Limited ("Prominent Alliance")
Prominent Alliance is an unlisted company and its group is principally engaged in dealing in securities, advising on securities and asset management. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, the unaudited consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of Prominent Alliance was approximately HK$0.4 million. Prominent Alliance believes that the growth in investment market in China will remain stable in long term. The Company expects that Prominent Alliance will bring us a positive return.
Amuse Group Holdings Limited ("Amuse")
Amuse is principally engaged in design, marketing, distribution and retail sales of toys and related products. For the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the unaudited consolidated profit attributable to owners of Amuse was approximately HK$11.3 million. Subsequently in May 2018, the shares of Amuse Group were listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange and its stock code is 8545. Upon listing, the Group holds 112,500,000 shares or 11.25% equity of Amuse Group. The management of the Company believes Amuse will generate profit to the Group in medium term.
WLS Holding Limited ("WLS", stock code: 8021)
WLS is principally engaged in construction business including scaffolding and fitting out, management contracting services and equipment installation and maintenance services. The audited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders of WLS for the year ended 30 April 2017 was approximately HK$16 million. Apart from the ten major infrastructure projects, the Hong Kong government is also pressing ahead with other works such as the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point project and the third runway for Hong Kong International Airport. Many private and public housing projects are moving ahead as well. The Construction Industry Council of the HKSAR forecasts that in the coming five years, overall construction expenditure in Hong Kong will reach between HK$240 to HK$300 billion per annum. Unfortunately there will also be a shortage of about 10,000 to 15,000 skilled workers in the construction industry. To cope with these challenges, WLS will continue to promote the use of the "Pik-Lik" brand scaffolding system to help improve overall efficiency while boosting the revenue and market share of the scaffolding services division. In view of the bright prospect of construction industry in Hong Kong, the management of the Company believes WLS will generate profit to the Group in medium term.
China 33 Media Group Limited ("China 33", stock code: 8087)
China 33 is a dominant channel media provider in railway sector. For the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the audited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders of China 33 was approximately HK$43 million. China has become the world's second largest film market country. With mature online and offline entertainment platforms, China 33 are committed to delivering quality entertainment content and select, evaluate and produce good film and TV projects. China 33 also pursue the opportunity to co-invest in various film projects led by other studios. Moreover, Hong Kong has entered a new age of payment, the industry is growing fast with e-Wallet and mobile payment e-Wallet and mobile payment. Players like Alipay and WeChat were giving out attractive incentives with heavy advertising and introducing new usage occasions (e.g. taxi, wet market) to compete and capture market share. Local players like HKT, Octopus and TNG were also adding values to their products and services to grow and stay competitive in the market. HSBC launched PayMe focusing on P2P payment. In addition to the stored value facilities licensees, card associations and mobile phone companies were also actively joining in the competitive landscape of alternative payment industry. To support the industry growth, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is going to launch the Faster Payment System in September 2018 to facilitate real-time payment services, allowing banks and SVF operators to provide real-time credit transfer and direct debit services.
