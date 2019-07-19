Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

MAJOR INVESTMENTS

With respect to the Group's major investments as stated in note 20 to the consolidated financial statements for the Year, set out below are certain additional information of those investments:

Peak Zone Group Limited ("Peak Zone")

Peak Zone is an unlisted company and its group principally engages in the electronic commerce industry specializing on the provision of integrated application, which can be deployed by its customers on a modular or selective basis, offering flexibility in budget and choice. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, the unaudited consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of Peak Zone was approximately HK$2.4 million. At the current stage, Peak Zone mainly focused on the development of and upgrading their products to increase their competitiveness. The Company will closely monitor the business growth of Peak Zone.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited ("China e-Wallet", stock code: 802)

China e-Wallet is principally engaged in provision of biometric and RFID products and solution services. The audited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders of China e-Wallet for the year ended 31 December 2017 was approximately HK$393 million. China e-Wallet is an international developer and solutions provider in the biometric, RFID and security industries and delivers high-performing, convenient security systems for enterprises and consumers. China e-Wallet continues to realign its business strategies and increased its efforts to innovate its core products and services to better face the increasing needs of its market. The management of the Company will closely monitor the business development of China e-Wallet.

Power Financial Group Limited ("Power Financial", stock code: 397)

Power Financial (formerly known as Jun Yang Financial Holdings Limited) is principally engaged in business of financial services, asset management and investment and money lending. For the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the audited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders of Power Financial was approximately HK$912 million. The mission of Power Financial is to become a value-added financial services provider in Hong Kong with a comprehensive range of high standard service offerings. In this regard, Power Financial has been actively soliciting and hiring professionals to build a productive and competitive team and more frontline staff will be added. In product and service offerings, Power Financial will allocate more resources on corporate financing and equity capital market businesses, which are value added services, while continuing to provide stock brokerage services. The management of the Company concurs Power Financial's business strategies and will closely monitor Power Financial to execute their business strategies.

Prominent Alliance Limited ("Prominent Alliance")

Prominent Alliance is an unlisted company and its group is principally engaged in dealing in securities, advising on securities and asset management. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, the unaudited consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of Prominent Alliance was approximately HK$0.4 million. Prominent Alliance believes that the growth in investment market in China will remain stable in long term. The Company expects that Prominent Alliance will bring us a positive return.