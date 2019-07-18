Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 優 通 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Announcement.

Further to the information as disclosed in the Announcement, the Board would like to provide further information that, each of the US$4,000,000 convertible bond and US$4,000,000 guaranteed note has matured on 27 June 2019 with an outstanding amount of US$4,640,000 and US$4,440,000, respectively, and the US$10,000,000 guaranteed note has matured on 17 July 2019 with an outstanding amount of US$11,000,000. The new repayment schedule is to repay all of the outstanding amount of the Convertible Bond and Guaranteed Notes in cash and the conversion rights under the convertible bond have already expired.

By Order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Ji Huifang, Ms. Liu Jianzhou and Mr. Chen Qizheng; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.