Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2)(H) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3638)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2)(H)

OF THE LISTING RULES

References are made to the circular of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated

19 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the proposed re-election of retiring directors and the announcement of the Company dated 8 August 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Announcement.

After due consideration of the Criticism and its impact on the suitability of Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny ("Mr. Pang") to act as a director of the Company, the nomination committee of the Company (the "Nomination Committee") considers that the Criticism does not affect Mr. Pang in discharging his duties as a non-executive director of the Company for the following reasons:

the nature of the Criticism did not involve fraud or dishonesty or casted doubt on Mr. Pang's integrity. In the News Release, the Stock Exchange did not raise concern on Mr. Pang's suitability to act as a director of companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Pang's breaches of the relevant GEM Listing Rules were also not found to be willful and persistent; it concurs with the direction of the Stock Exchange that Mr. Pang was required to complete the relevant trainings on GEM Listing Rules compliance, director's duties and corporate governance matters. It is expected that Mr. Pang will learn from the Criticism and will be even more equipped after his completion of such trainings; and Mr. Pang has confirmed to the Nomination Committee that (i) he will complete the relevant trainings according to the directions of the Stock Exchange; and (ii) he believed that he has sufficient experience and the competency to continue to act as a non-executive director of the Company and the Criticism will not have any impact on the Company.

In consideration of the above and more importantly, having considered the fact that Mr. Pang has been contributing to the Company diligently with due care since his first position as an independent non-executive director of the Company from June 2012 to January 2017, being re-designated as an