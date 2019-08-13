Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2)(H) OF THE LISTING RULES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3638)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2)(H)

OF THE LISTING RULES

References are made to the circular of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated

19 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the proposed re-election of retiring directors and the announcement of the Company dated 8 August 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Announcement.

After due consideration of the Criticism and its impact on the suitability of Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny ("Mr. Pang") to act as a director of the Company, the nomination committee of the Company (the "Nomination Committee") considers that the Criticism does not affect Mr. Pang in discharging his duties as a non-executive director of the Company for the following reasons:

  1. the nature of the Criticism did not involve fraud or dishonesty or casted doubt on Mr. Pang's integrity. In the News Release, the Stock Exchange did not raise concern on Mr. Pang's suitability to act as a director of companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Pang's breaches of the relevant GEM Listing Rules were also not found to be willful and persistent;
  2. it concurs with the direction of the Stock Exchange that Mr. Pang was required to complete the relevant trainings on GEM Listing Rules compliance, director's duties and corporate governance matters. It is expected that Mr. Pang will learn from the Criticism and will be even more equipped after his completion of such trainings; and
  3. Mr. Pang has confirmed to the Nomination Committee that (i) he will complete the relevant trainings according to the directions of the Stock Exchange; and (ii) he believed that he has sufficient experience and the competency to continue to act as a non-executive director of the Company and the Criticism will not have any impact on the Company.

In consideration of the above and more importantly, having considered the fact that Mr. Pang has been contributing to the Company diligently with due care since his first position as an independent non-executive director of the Company from June 2012 to January 2017, being re-designated as an

- 1 -

executive director of the Company and appointed as vice chairman of the Board from January 2017 to April 2018 and later re-designated as a non-executive director of the Company in April 2018, the Board considered that Mr. Pang has gained an in-depth experience and knowledge in the business sector in which the Company operates. The Board is of the view that Mr. Pang has the requisite character, experience and integrity and is able to demonstrate a standard of competence commensurate with his position as the non-executive director of the Company. Based on the foregoing, the Nomination Committee and the Board consider that Mr. Pang is still suitable to act as a director of the Company and would recommend the proposed re-election of Mr. Pang as a non- executive director of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 23 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Huabang Financial Holdings Limited

George Lu

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. George Lu and Mr. Lam Allan Loc; the non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Loo Hong Shing, Vincent, Mr. Zhu Shouzhong and Mr. Li Huaqiang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement to the annual repor..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of issuance of convertible bonds u..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results for the six months ..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Changes in company secretary
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement pursuant to rules 1..
PU
07:32aDISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION : Disposal of Property
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Quarterly announcement
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of third quarter results for the..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 239,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.90%38 355
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.24%50 762
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 582
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.77%26 294
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 703
NASDAQ20.80%15 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group