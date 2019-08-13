Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING UPDATES ON DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

References are made to the announcement dated 8 August 2019 in relation to the updates on the information of Mr. Chan Bing Woon ("Mr. Chan"), an independent non-executive director (the "Director") of the Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined therein.

As mentioned in the news release (the "News Release") published on the website of the Stock Exchange on 15 July 2019 (https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ gem/2019/0715/2019071500311.pdf), China Regenerative Medicine International Limited (formerly known as China Bio-Med Regeneration Technology Limited, "CRMI") (Stock Code: 8158) was censured by the Listing Committee of GEM of the Stock Exchange for failing to comply with the disclosure, shareholder approval and prior consultation with the Stock Exchange requirements in relation to its granting of loans which was an activity not within its usual and ordinary course of business and the loans were funded by proceeds raised from share placings that were intended to be used for its principal business activities and as general working capital (the "Incident"). Mr. Chan is an independent non-executive director ("INED") of CRMI and, together with certain other directors of CRMI, was censured for his failure to perform monitoring duty diligently required as a director under Rule 5.01(6) of the GEM Listing Rules and the declaration and undertaking in the form set out in Appendix 6-A of the GEM Listing Rules to comply with the GEM Listing Rules to the best of his abilities and to use his best endeavours to procure compliance of GEM Listing Rules by CRMI (the "Censure").