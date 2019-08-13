Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Group has applied the net proceeds from the Subscription in accordance with the proposed applications as set out in the circular of the Company dated 15 March 2018 (the "Circular"). As at 30 June 2019, the remaining balance of unutilised Net Proceeds amounted to approximately RMB78.1 million. Such unutilised Net Proceeds are intended to be used according to the intentions previously disclosed in the Circular. The remaining balance of unutilised Net Proceeds as at 30 June 2019 allocated for the expansion of the PBB business of the Pteris Group of approximately RMB19.3 million is expected to be utilised by the fourth quarter of 2019. The amount of Net Proceeds allocated for construction of a new PBB factory in the United States of America is expected to be utilised by the second quarter of 2020. The deferral in the construction of a new PBB factory in the United States of America is due to the difficulties in identifying a suitable location with commercially reasonable terms as well as changes in the relevant business and operating environment. The Board will closely monitor the business environment and review the Group's business and operations from time to time. Further announcement in relation to any material change or delay in the use of the unutilised Net Proceeds will be made by the Company in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

The Board confirmed that the above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report.

For the purposes of this announcement, the exchange rate HK$1.00 = RMB 0.806 has been used for currency translation, where applicable. Such exchange rate is for illustration purposes only and does not constitute representations that any amount in RMB or HK$ has been, could have been or may be converted at such rate, or at all.

The English transliteration of the Chinese name(s) in this announcement, where indicated, is included for information only, and should not be regarded as the official English name(s) of such Chinese name(s).

