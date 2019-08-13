Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited
中集天達控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 445)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO
THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Reference is made to the annual report of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the
-
Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.
The Board would like to provide the following additional information to the Annual Report:
USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION
As disclosed on page 165 of the Annual Report, the Company issued its shares (the
"Shares", each a "Share") to State-Owned Enterprise Structural Adjustment China Merchants Buyout Fund (Limited Partnership)* (深圳國調招商併購股權投資基金合夥
企業(有限合夥)), a limited partnership established in the PRC, at HKD0.366 per Share pursuant to the subscription agreement dated 6 February 2018 (the "Subscription"). The Subscription was completed on 4 May 2018. The net proceeds from the Subscription were approximately HK$243.7 million (equivalent to approximately RMB196.4 million) (the "Net Proceeds"). As at 31 December 2018, the status of the use of Net Proceeds was as follows: