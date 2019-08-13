Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

中集天達控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 445)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the

  • Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board would like to provide the following additional information to the Annual Report:

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION

As disclosed on page 165 of the Annual Report, the Company issued its shares (the

"Shares", each a "Share") to State-Owned Enterprise Structural Adjustment China Merchants Buyout Fund (Limited Partnership)* (深圳國調招商併購股權投資基金合夥

企業(有限合夥)), a limited partnership established in the PRC, at HKD0.366 per Share pursuant to the subscription agreement dated 6 February 2018 (the "Subscription"). The Subscription was completed on 4 May 2018. The net proceeds from the Subscription were approximately HK$243.7 million (equivalent to approximately RMB196.4 million) (the "Net Proceeds"). As at 31 December 2018, the status of the use of Net Proceeds was as follows:

1

Remaining

balance of

Utilisation of

unutilised

Net Proceeds

Net Proceeds

Intended

as at 31

as at 31

use of the Net

December

December

Proceeds

2018

2018

approximately

approximately

approximately

RMB

RMB

RMB

(million)

(million)

(million)

Construction of a new PBB factory

in the United States of America

58.8

-

58.8

Expansion of the PBB business of

Pteris Global Limited and its

subsidiaries (the "Pteris Group")

into overseas market

58.8

15.6

43.2

Research and development activities

58.8

58.8

-

General working capital

20.0

20.0

-

Total

196.4

94.4

102.0

The following table sets out the breakdown of the unutilised Net Proceeds as at 31 December 2018 which has been utilised up to 30 June 2019:

Utilisation of

Remaining

Net Proceeds

balance of

from 1 January

unutilised Net

2019 to

Proceeds as at

30 June 2019

30 June 2019

approximately

approximately

RMB

RMB

(million)

(million)

Construction of a new PBB factory in the

United States of America

-

58.8

Expansion of the PBB business of the

Pteris Group into overseas market

23.9

19.3

Total

23.9

78.1

2

As at the date of this announcement, the Group has applied the net proceeds from the Subscription in accordance with the proposed applications as set out in the circular of the Company dated 15 March 2018 (the "Circular"). As at 30 June 2019, the remaining balance of unutilised Net Proceeds amounted to approximately RMB78.1 million. Such unutilised Net Proceeds are intended to be used according to the intentions previously disclosed in the Circular. The remaining balance of unutilised Net Proceeds as at 30 June 2019 allocated for the expansion of the PBB business of the Pteris Group of approximately RMB19.3 million is expected to be utilised by the fourth quarter of 2019. The amount of Net Proceeds allocated for construction of a new PBB factory in the United States of America is expected to be utilised by the second quarter of 2020. The deferral in the construction of a new PBB factory in the United States of America is due to the difficulties in identifying a suitable location with commercially reasonable terms as well as changes in the relevant business and operating environment. The Board will closely monitor the business environment and review the Group's business and operations from time to time. Further announcement in relation to any material change or delay in the use of the unutilised Net Proceeds will be made by the Company in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

The Board confirmed that the above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report.

For the purposes of this announcement, the exchange rate HK$1.00 = RMB 0.806 has been used for currency translation, where applicable. Such exchange rate is for illustration purposes only and does not constitute representations that any amount in RMB or HK$ has been, could have been or may be converted at such rate, or at all.

  • The English transliteration of the Chinese name(s) in this announcement, where indicated, is included for information only, and should not be regarded as the official English name(s) of such Chinese name(s).

By order of the Board

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

Li Ching Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Dr. Li Yin Hui

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Jiang Xiong

Honorary Chairman and Executive Director

Mr. Zheng Zu Hua

Executive Director

Mr. Luan You Jun

Executive Director

Mr. Yu Yu Qun

Non-executive Director

Mr. Robert Johnson

Non-executive Director

Dr. Loke Yu

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Heng Ja Wei

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Ho Man

Independent non-executive Director

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement to the annual repor..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of issuance of convertible bonds u..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results for the six months ..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Changes in company secretary
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement pursuant to rules 1..
PU
07:32aDISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION : Disposal of Property
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Quarterly announcement
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of third quarter results for the..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 239,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.90%38 355
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.24%50 762
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 582
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.77%26 294
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 703
NASDAQ20.80%15 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group