Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

References is made to the annual report of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information to the Corporate Governance Report in relation to the disclaimer of opinion (the "Audit Qualification") issued by the auditor of the Company, Crowe (HK) CPA Limited ("Crowe"), in relation to the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("2019 Consolidated Financial Statements") pursuant to Code Provision C.1.3 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

AUDIT QUALIFICATION

As disclosed under the section headed "Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion" in the Independent Auditor's Report on page 67 of the 2019 Annual Report, Crowe issued an Audit Qualification on the 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements due to the existence of multiple uncertainties, including but not limited to a winding up petition received by the Company on 10 May 2019, which may cast doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Board and the Audit Committee were of the view that the Group would be able to continue as a going concern and it is appropriate to prepare the 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements based on a going-concern basis after taking into account of the factors set out in pages 61 and 62 of the 2019 Annual Report.