HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Sale of 50% Interest in 625 King's Road - Completion

07/19/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

太古股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Codes: 00019 and 00087)

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1972)

Sale of 50% Interest in 625 King's Road

Completion

Reference is made to the joint announcement issued by Swire Pacific Limited ("Swire Pacific") and Swire Properties Limited ("Swire Properties") on 21st May 2019 in respect of the sale of Swire Properties' entire 50% interest in 625 King's Road (the "Announcement"). Terms defined in the Announcement have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

The Disposal was completed on 19th July 2019.

This announcement is made by Swire Pacific and Swire Properties pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in shares of Swire Pacific and Swire Properties.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Swire Pacific are:

Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), I.K.L. Chu, D.P. Cogman, M.M.S. Low;

Non-Executive Directors: M. Cubbon, S.C. Swire; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors: P.K. Etchells, T.G. Freshwater, C. Lee, R.W.M. Lee and G.R.H. Orr.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Swire Properties are:

Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), G.M.C. Bradley, F.N.Y. Lung;

Non-Executive Directors: N.A.H. Fenwick, P. Healy, R.S.K. Lim, M.M.S. Low; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors: L.K.L. Cheng, T.T.K. Choi, S.T. Fung and M.Y. Wu.

By Order of the Board

By Order of the Board

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古股份有限公司

太古地產有限公司

David Fu

David Fu

Company Secretary

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19th July 2019

Hong Kong, 19th July 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
