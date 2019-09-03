Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019

09/03/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult an exchange participant or other securities dealer licensed as a licensed person under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

No Shareholder receiving a copy of this circular, an Election Form or a Revocation Notice in any territory outside Hong Kong may treat the same as an invitation to elect for new Shares unless in that relevant territory such invitation could lawfully be made to that Shareholder without the Company having to comply with any registration or other legal requirements, governmental or regulatory procedures or any other similar formalities. It is the responsibility of any Shareholder outside Hong Kong who wishes to receive New Shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme to comply with the laws of the relevant jurisdictions including any applicable procedures or any other similar formalities.

In particular, this circular does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Shares in the United States. The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offer of the Shares is to be made in the United States.

香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 388)

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO

THE INTERIM DIVIDEND

FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

If you wish to receive your Interim Dividend wholly or partly in the form of New Shares instead of in cash, or to revoke your Permanent Election to receive your Interim Dividend wholly or partly in cash, you should complete the Election Form or Revocation Notice (as the case may be) in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return the completed Election Form or Revocation Notice to the Share Registrar as soon as possible so as to enable it to be received before the Closing Time.

4 September 2019

Definitions

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company;

"CCASS"

the Central Clearing and Settlement System;

"Closing Time"

the closing time for the return of the completed

Election Form or Revocation Notice (as the case

may be) to the Share Registrar, being 4:30 pm on

Thursday, 19 September 2019;

"Election Form"

the form of election for use by Shareholders who

wish to receive the Interim Dividend wholly or

partly in New Shares instead of in cash and, where

applicable, to make a Permanent Election;

"Excluded Shareholders"

has the meaning given to it in paragraph 7 of the

Appendix of this circular;

"Interim Dividend"

the interim dividend of $3.72 per Share for

the year ending 31 December 2019 payable to

Shareholders whose names appeared on the

Company's register of members on the Record

Date;

"HKEX" or "Company"

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited,

a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited

liability, whose shares are listed on the Main Board

of the Stock Exchange;

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China;

"Market Value"

the price for converting cash dividend to scrip

under the Scrip Dividend Scheme, as described in

paragraph 1.2 of the Appendix of this circular;

"New Share(s)"

new fully paid Share(s) to be issued under the

Scrip Dividend Scheme;

"Permanent Election"

election made by a Shareholder to receive new

Shares instead of cash in respect of all future

dividends to be paid by the Company for which a

scrip alternative is available for such Shareholder's

entire registered holding of Shares held on the

relevant record date(s);

"Record Date"

Friday, 30 August 2019, being the date for

determining Shareholders' respective entitlements

to the Interim Dividend;

Definitions

"Revocation Notice"

the form of revocation for use by Shareholders

who have previously made a Permanent Election

but wish to revoke the Permanent Election and to

receive the Interim Dividend wholly or partly in

cash;

"Scrip Dividend Scheme"

the scheme under which the eligible Shareholders

may elect to receive the Interim Dividend wholly

or partly by the allotment of New Shares instead

of in cash;

"SFC"

Securities and Futures Commission;

"Share(s)"

share(s) of the Company;

"Share Registrar"

Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor,

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Wan Chai, Hong Kong;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited,

a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company,

being a recognized exchange company under the

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong);

"United States"

United States of America or any of its territories or

possessions;

"$"

Hong Kong dollar; and

"%"

per cent.

Timetable

A timetable summarising the events in relation to the Interim Dividend is set out below:

Event

Date

Last date cum-Interim Dividend

Monday, 26 August 2019

Ex-Interim Dividend date

Tuesday, 27 August 2019

Closure of the Company's register of members

Thursday, 29 August 2019 to

for the purpose of determining

Friday, 30 August 2019

Shareholders' respective entitlements to

(both dates inclusive)

the Interim Dividend

Record Date

Friday, 30 August 2019

Announcement of the Market Value (which

On or about Tuesday, 10 September 2019

will be available on the HKEXnews website

(www.hkexnews.hk) and the HKEX Group

website (www.hkexgroup.com))

Closing Time (Note 1)

4:30 pm on Thursday, 19 September 2019

Despatch of dividend warrants and/or

Thursday, 26 September 2019

definitive certificates for the New Shares

Expected first day of dealings in

Thursday, 26 September 2019

the New Shares

(subject to the proper receipt of

definitive certificates for the New Shares

by the relevant Shareholders)

Notes:

  1. If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time prior to 4:30 pm on Thursday, 19 September 2019, the closing time for returning the Election Form and Revocation Notice will be extended. Further information is set out in paragraph 4 of the Appendix of this circular.
  2. References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.

Letter from the Board

香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 388)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Registered Office

Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)

8/F, Two Exchange Square

Apurv BAGRI

8 Connaught Place

CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius

Central

CHEAH Cheng Hye

Hong Kong

FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita

Rafael GIL-TIENDA

HU Zuliu, Fred

HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin

LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo

John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON

YIU Kin Wah, Stephen

Executive Director

LI Xiaojia, Charles (Chief Executive)

4 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO

THE INTERIM DIVIDEND

FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

On 14 August 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of $3.72 per Share for the year ending 31 December 2019, which will be payable in cash with a scrip alternative to Shareholders whose names appeared on the Company's register of members on the Record Date. Pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Scheme and subject to the terms set out in this circular, the eligible Shareholders have the right to elect to receive the Interim Dividend in New Shares instead of in cash, or partly in New Shares and partly in cash.

To facilitate Shareholders' reinvestment of their dividends into Shares, the Board has approved to offer a 3% discount on the subscription price for Shareholders who elect the scrip alternative. The Market Value for determining the scrip entitlement will be announced on the HKEX Group website and HKEXnews website on or about 10 September 2019.

Shareholders have the right to choose to receive new Shares instead of cash for all future dividends to be paid by the Company if a scrip alternative is available to them, until they revoke such election by notice in writing to the Share Registrar.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

