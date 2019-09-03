Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult an exchange participant or other securities dealer licensed as a licensed person under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.
Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
No Shareholder receiving a copy of this circular, an Election Form or a Revocation Notice in any territory outside Hong Kong may treat the same as an invitation to elect for new Shares unless in that relevant territory such invitation could lawfully be made to that Shareholder without the Company having to comply with any registration or other legal requirements, governmental or regulatory procedures or any other similar formalities. It is the responsibility of any Shareholder outside Hong Kong who wishes to receive New Shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme to comply with the laws of the relevant jurisdictions including any applicable procedures or any other similar formalities.
In particular, this circular does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Shares in the United States. The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offer of the Shares is to be made in the United States.
香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 388)
SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO
THE INTERIM DIVIDEND
FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019
If you wish to receive your Interim Dividend wholly or partly in the form of New Shares instead of in cash, or to revoke your Permanent Election to receive your Interim Dividend wholly or partly in cash, you should complete the Election Form or Revocation Notice (as the case may be) in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return the completed Election Form or Revocation Notice to the Share Registrar as soon as possible so as to enable it to be received before the Closing Time.
4 September 2019
Definitions
In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:
"Board"
the board of directors of the Company;
"CCASS"
the Central Clearing and Settlement System;
"Closing Time"
the closing time for the return of the completed
Election Form or Revocation Notice (as the case
may be) to the Share Registrar, being 4:30 pm on
Thursday, 19 September 2019;
"Election Form"
the form of election for use by Shareholders who
wish to receive the Interim Dividend wholly or
partly in New Shares instead of in cash and, where
applicable, to make a Permanent Election;
"Excluded Shareholders"
has the meaning given to it in paragraph 7 of the
Appendix of this circular;
"Interim Dividend"
the interim dividend of $3.72 per Share for
the year ending 31 December 2019 payable to
Shareholders whose names appeared on the
Company's register of members on the Record
Date;
"HKEX" or "Company"
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited,
a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited
liability, whose shares are listed on the Main Board
of the Stock Exchange;
"Hong Kong"
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China;
"Market Value"
the price for converting cash dividend to scrip
under the Scrip Dividend Scheme, as described in
paragraph 1.2 of the Appendix of this circular;
"New Share(s)"
new fully paid Share(s) to be issued under the
Scrip Dividend Scheme;
"Permanent Election"
election made by a Shareholder to receive new
Shares instead of cash in respect of all future
dividends to be paid by the Company for which a
scrip alternative is available for such Shareholder's
entire registered holding of Shares held on the
relevant record date(s);
"Record Date"
Friday, 30 August 2019, being the date for
determining Shareholders' respective entitlements
to the Interim Dividend;
Definitions
"Revocation Notice"
the form of revocation for use by Shareholders
who have previously made a Permanent Election
but wish to revoke the Permanent Election and to
receive the Interim Dividend wholly or partly in
cash;
"Scrip Dividend Scheme"
the scheme under which the eligible Shareholders
may elect to receive the Interim Dividend wholly
or partly by the allotment of New Shares instead
of in cash;
"SFC"
Securities and Futures Commission;
"Share(s)"
share(s) of the Company;
"Share Registrar"
Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor,
Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
Wan Chai, Hong Kong;
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Shares;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company,
being a recognized exchange company under the
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of
the Laws of Hong Kong);
"United States"
United States of America or any of its territories or
possessions;
"$"
Hong Kong dollar; and
"%"
per cent.
Timetable
A timetable summarising the events in relation to the Interim Dividend is set out below:
Event
Date
Last date cum-Interim Dividend
Monday, 26 August 2019
Ex-Interim Dividend date
Tuesday, 27 August 2019
Closure of the Company's register of members
Thursday, 29 August 2019 to
for the purpose of determining
Friday, 30 August 2019
Shareholders' respective entitlements to
(both dates inclusive)
the Interim Dividend
Record Date
Friday, 30 August 2019
Announcement of the Market Value (which
On or about Tuesday, 10 September 2019
will be available on the HKEXnews website
(www.hkexnews.hk) and the HKEX Group
website (www.hkexgroup.com))
Closing Time (Note 1)
4:30 pm on Thursday, 19 September 2019
Despatch of dividend warrants and/or
Thursday, 26 September 2019
definitive certificates for the New Shares
Expected first day of dealings in
Thursday, 26 September 2019
the New Shares
(subject to the proper receipt of
definitive certificates for the New Shares
by the relevant Shareholders)
Notes:
If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time prior to 4:30 pm on Thursday, 19 September 2019, the closing time for returning the Election Form and Revocation Notice will be extended. Further information is set out in paragraph 4 of the Appendix of this circular.
References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.
Letter from the Board
香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 388)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Registered Office
Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
8/F, Two Exchange Square
Apurv BAGRI
8 Connaught Place
CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
Central
CHEAH Cheng Hye
Hong Kong
FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita
Rafael GIL-TIENDA
HU Zuliu, Fred
HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin
LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON
YIU Kin Wah, Stephen
Executive Director
LI Xiaojia, Charles (Chief Executive)
4 September 2019
Dear Shareholders,
SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO
THE INTERIM DIVIDEND
FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019
On 14 August 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of $3.72 per Share for the year ending 31 December 2019, which will be payable in cash with a scrip alternative to Shareholders whose names appeared on the Company's register of members on the Record Date. Pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Scheme and subject to the terms set out in this circular, the eligible Shareholders have the right to elect to receive the Interim Dividend in New Shares instead of in cash, or partly in New Shares and partly in cash.
To facilitate Shareholders' reinvestment of their dividends into Shares, the Board has approved to offer a 3% discount on the subscription price for Shareholders who elect the scrip alternative. The Market Value for determining the scrip entitlement will be announced on the HKEX Group website and HKEXnews website on or about 10 September 2019.
Shareholders have the right to choose to receive new Shares instead of cash for all future dividends to be paid by the Company if a scrip alternative is available to them, until they revoke such election by notice in writing to the Share Registrar.
