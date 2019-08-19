Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Submission of the Resumption Proposal

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUBMISSION OF THE RESUMPTION PROPOSAL

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Victory Group Limited (the "Company") dated 23 January 2018, 24 January 2018, 15 June 2018, 25 July 2018, 10 August 2018, 2 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 4 February 2019, 2 May 2019, 12 July 2019, 8 August 2019 and 14 August 2019. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to inform the Shareholders that on 16 August 2019, the Company has submitted a Resumption Proposal to the Stock Exchange, setting out, among other things, actions taken and proposed to be taken by the Company to fulfill the Resumption Conditions. The Company will make further announcement to update the status of the Resumption Proposal as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 23 January 2018 and will remain suspended until further notice.