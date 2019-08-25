Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary Solvency Report (China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.) (1st Half of 2019)

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Summary of Solvency

Report

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

2019 Interim

Contents

I. BASIC INFORMATION .........................................................................................

1

II. GROUP OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CHANGES TO MEMBER COMPANIES ........

1

III. KEY INDICATORS ..............................................................................................

1

IV. ACTUAL CAPITAL ..............................................................................................

1

V. REQUIRED CAPITAL ...........................................................................................

2

VI. MATERIAL EVENTS ...........................................................................................

2

VII. GROUP SPECIFIC RISKS……………………………………………………………………………………..2

I. Basic information

(1) Registered address:

South Tower, Bank of Communications Financial Building, 190 Middle Yincheng Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, PRC.

(2) Legal representative

KONG Qingwei

(3) Business scope

Invest in controlling stakes of insurance companies; supervise and manage the domestic and international reinsurance business of the insurers under its control; supervise and manage the investments by the insurers under its control; participate in international insurance activities as approved.

(4) Contacts for solvency information disclosure

Contact personXIA Yan

Office number: 021-33963628

Email addressxiayan-008@cpic.com.cn

II. Group ownership structure and changes to member companies

Please refer to our 2019 Interim Report for detailed information.

III. Key indicators

Items

As at the end of

As at the beginning of

the reporting period

the reporting period

Core solvency margin ratio

290%

292%

Core solvency margin (10K RMB)

34,763,344

31,644,323

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio

296%

301%

Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)

28,508,578

26,196,323

IV. Actual capital

Items

As at the end of

As at the beginning of

the reporting period

the reporting period

Actual capital (10K)

43,018,110

39,252,323

Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)

42,018,110

38,172,324

1

Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)

-

-

Tier 1 supplement capital (10K RMB)

1,000,000

1,080,000

Tier 2 supplement capital (10K RMB)

-

-

V. Required capital

Items

As at the end of

As at the beginning of

the reporting period

the reporting period

Required capital (10K RMB)

14,509,533

13,056,001

Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)

14,509,533

13,056,001

1)Required capital for parent company

-

-

2)Required capital for insurance member company

14,509,533

13,056,001

3)Required capital for banking member company

-

-

4)Required capital for securities member company

-

-

5)Required capital for trust member company

-

-

6)Required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks

-

-

7)Increase in required capital for risk diversification effect

-

-

8)Decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect

-

-

Required capital for control risk (10K RMB)

-

-

Supplement capital (10K RMB)

-

-

Note: Detailed regulations are yet to be promulgated by the CBIRC regarding the required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks, increase in required capital for risk aggregation effect, decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect, required capital for control risk, and supplement capital.

VI. Material events

During the reporting period, there was no material investment losses, no major guarantees for external parties, no financial crisis incurred by the Group's subsidiaries or associates, or their takeovers by regulators.

VII. Group specific risks

(1) Risk contagion

As per regulatory requirements, the Company has set up risk quarantine mechanisms for its business operation, personnel management, fund management, information systems and internal transactions, etc., to effectively prevent the spread of relevant risks within the Group and to minimize the risk of contagion.

(2) Risk due to opaque organizational structure

As a listed insurance holding group, the Company boasts a clear ownership structure and sound corporate governance. The focus on insurance as its main business

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:03 UTC
