Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary Solvency Report (China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.) (1st Half of 2019)
0
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT
中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
By Order of the Board
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
KONG Qingwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.
Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
Summary of Solvency
Report
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
2019 Interim
I. Basic information
(1) Registered address:
South Tower, Bank of Communications Financial Building, 190 Middle Yincheng Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai, PRC.
(2) Legal representative：
KONG Qingwei
(3) Business scope
Invest in controlling stakes of insurance companies; supervise and manage the domestic and international reinsurance business of the insurers under its control; supervise and manage the investments by the insurers under its control; participate in international insurance activities as approved.
(4) Contacts for solvency information disclosure：
Contact person：XIA Yan
Office number: 021-33963628
Email address：xiayan-008@cpic.com.cn
II. Group ownership structure and changes to member companies
Please refer to our 2019 Interim Report for detailed information.
III. Key indicators
Items
As at the end of
As at the beginning of
the reporting period
the reporting period
Core solvency margin ratio
290%
292%
Core solvency margin (10K RMB)
34,763,344
31,644,323
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio
296%
301%
Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)
28,508,578
26,196,323
IV. Actual capital
Items
As at the end of
As at the beginning of
the reporting period
the reporting period
Actual capital (10K)
43,018,110
39,252,323
Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)
42,018,110
38,172,324
1
Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)
-
-
Tier 1 supplement capital (10K RMB)
1,000,000
1,080,000
Tier 2 supplement capital (10K RMB)
-
-
V. Required capital
Items
As at the end of
As at the beginning of
the reporting period
the reporting period
Required capital (10K RMB)
14,509,533
13,056,001
Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)
14,509,533
13,056,001
1)Required capital for parent company
-
-
2)Required capital for insurance member company
14,509,533
13,056,001
3)Required capital for banking member company
-
-
4)Required capital for securities member company
-
-
5)Required capital for trust member company
-
-
6)Required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks
-
-
7)Increase in required capital for risk diversification effect
-
-
8)Decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect
-
-
Required capital for control risk (10K RMB)
-
-
Supplement capital (10K RMB)
-
-
Note: Detailed regulations are yet to be promulgated by the CBIRC regarding the required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks, increase in required capital for risk aggregation effect, decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect, required capital for control risk, and supplement capital.
VI. Material events
During the reporting period, there was no material investment losses, no major guarantees for external parties, no financial crisis incurred by the Group's subsidiaries or associates, or their takeovers by regulators.
VII. Group specific risks
(1) Risk contagion
As per regulatory requirements, the Company has set up risk quarantine mechanisms for its business operation, personnel management, fund management, information systems and internal transactions, etc., to effectively prevent the spread of relevant risks within the Group and to minimize the risk of contagion.
(2) Risk due to opaque organizational structure
As a listed insurance holding group, the Company boasts a clear ownership structure and sound corporate governance. The focus on insurance as its main business
2
