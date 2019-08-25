Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (Anxin Agricultural Insurance Company Limited) (2nd Quarter of 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Summary of Quarterly

Solvency Report

Anxin Agricultural Insurance Company Limited

2nd Quarter of 2019

Contents

I. BASIC INFORMATION ...........................................................................

1

II. KEY INDICATORS..................................................................................

2

III. ACTUAL CAPITAL ................................................................................

2

IV. REQUIRED CAPITAL ............................................................................

2

V. INTEGRATED RISK RATING ...................................................................

3

VI. RISK MANAGEMENT STATUS..............................................................

3

VII. LIQUIDITY RISK..................................................................................

4

VIII. REGULATORY MEASURES TAKEN AGAINST THE COMPANY ..............

5

I. Basic information

(I) Registered address

Agricultural Insurance Building, 3651 Gonghexin Road, Shanghai, the PRC.

(II) Legal representative

SONG Jianguo

(III) Business scope and territories

1Business scope

Agricultural insurance; property indemnity insurance; liability insurance including mandatory liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short term health and accident insurance; other types of property insurance relating rural areas and farmers; reinsurance of the above said insurance; insurance agency business (subject to approval by regulators if required by relevant laws and regulations);

2. Business territories

Shanghai, Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province.

(IV) Ownership structure and shareholders

1Ownership structure (10k shares or 10k RMB)

Equity category

Shares or contributed amounts

Percentage (%)

Domestic shares held by legal entities

70,000

100

Domestic shares held by natural persons

-

Foreign shares

-

Others

-

Total

70,000

100

2Top 10 shareholders (10k shares or 10k RMB)

Shares held or amounts

Percentage of

Names of shareholders

contributed at the end

shareholding (%)

of the reporting period

China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.

36,490.08

52.13%

Shanghai Agricultural Development Co. Ltd.

7,718.03

11.03%

Shanghai Minhang Asset Investment Co., Ltd.

5,365.19

7.67%

Shanghai Nongfa Asset Management Center

4,201.72

6.00%

Shanghai Baoshan Fiscal Investment Company

3,150.84

4.50%

Shanghai Jiading Guangwo Asset Management Co., Ltd.

2,504.59

3.58%

Shanghai Fengxian District State Asset Operation Co., Ltd.

2,368.95

3.38%

Shanghai Songjiang State Asset Investment Management Co., Ltd.

2,025.88

2.89%

Shanghai Huinong Investment Management Co., Ltd.

1,817.99

2.60%

Shanghai Qingpu Asset Management Co., Ltd.

1,719.37

2.46%

1

(V) Controlling shareholder or de facto controller

China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd. is the de facto controller, holding 52.13% of

the shares of the Company.

(VI) Subsidiaries, joint or associate ventures

None during the reporting period

(VII) Contact person information 1Contact personHU Xiaolu

2Tel. number021-66988251

3. Email: huxl@aaic.com.cn

II. Main indicators

As at the end of this

As at the end of

Item

last

quarter/during

quarter/during this quarter

last quarter

Core solvency margin ratio

292%

300%

Core solvency margin surplus (10K RMB)

107,912

109,329

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio

292%

300%

Comprehensive solvency margin surplus (10K RMB)

107,912

109,329

Latest IRR result

--

A

Premium income (10K RMB)

60,878

18,655

Net profit (10K RMB)

2,636

2,522

Net assets (10K RMB)

147,223

148,671

III. Actual capital

As at the end of

Item

this quarter

As at the end of last quarter

Admitted assets (10K RMB)

370,998

319,359

Admitted liabilities (10K RMB)

206,941

155,396

Actual capital (10K)

164,057

163,964

Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)

164,057

163,964

Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)

0

0

Tier 1 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

0

0

Tier 2 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

0

0

IV. Required capital

As at the end of

Item

this quarter

As at the end of last quarter

Required capital (10K RMB)

56,145

54,634

Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)

55,231

53,745

1)Required capital for insurance risk (10K RMB)

45,040

44,786

2)Required capital for market risk

(10K RMB)

5,620

6,944

3)Required capital for credit risk

(10K RMB)

19,777

16,115

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Regis..
PU
08:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-r..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Election of chairman change of president and ..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Renewal of continuing connected transactions
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - announceme..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement on the interim res..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Report
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the results for the six month..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - 2019 inter..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 387
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.39%51 244
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.19%29 240
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.30%26 851
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 986
NASDAQ22.75%16 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group