HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd.) ( 2nd Quarter of 2019)

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Summary of Quarterly

Solvency Report

CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd.

2nd Quarter of 2019

Contents

I. BASIC INFORMATION ...................................................................................................

1

II. KEY INDICATORS ..........................................................................................................

2

III. ACTUAL CAPITAL.........................................................................................................

2

IV. REQUIRED CAPITAL.....................................................................................................

2

V. INTEGRATED RISK RATING ..........................................................................................

3

VI. RISK MANAGEMENT STATUS .....................................................................................

3

VII. LIQUIDITY RISK ..........................................................................................................

4

VIII. REGULATORY MEASURES TAKEN AGAINST THE COMPANY ..................................

5

I. Basic information

  1. Registered address: 13th Floor, Building No. 1, 1229 Century Avenue, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC

(II) Legal representative: SUN Peijian

(III) Business scope and territories

1Business scope

Health and personal accident insurance denominated in RMB yuan and foreign currencies; health insurance commissioned by the government or supplementary to state medical insurance policies; reinsurance of the above said insurancehealth insurance-related agency and consulting business; insurance funds investment as approved by relevant laws and regulations; other business as approved by the CIRC.

2. Business territories

Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong Province, Sichuan Province

(IV) Ownership structure and shareholders

1Ownership structure

Number of shares or

Equity category

contributed amounts

Percentage (%)

(10K shares)

Domestic shares held by

130,986.70

77.05

legal entities

Domestic shares held by

-

-

natural persons

Foreign shares

39,013.30

22.95

Others

-

-

Total

170,000.00

100.00

2Top 10 shareholders

Shares held or amounts

Percentage of the

contributed as at the end of

Name of shareholders

shareholding

the reporting period

(%)

(10K shares)

1.China Pacific

Insurance (Group)

130,986.70

77.05

Co., Ltd.

2. Allianz Group

39,013.30

22.95

(V) Controlling shareholder or de facto controller

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

1

(VI) Subsidiaries, joint or associate ventures

Company name

Number of shares held

Percentage of the

(10k shares)

shareholding (%)

Shanghai Proton & Heavy Ion

10,000

20

Hospital

(VII) Contacts for solvency information disclosure

1Contact personCHANG Zhi

2Telephone number021-33963458

II. Main indicators

Items

As at the end of this

As at the end of last

quarter/during this quarter

quarter/during last quarter

Core solvency margin ratio

171

175

Core solvency margin (10K RMB)

43,780.54

44,227.51

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio

171

175

Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)

43,780.54

44,227.51

Latest IRR result

-

A

Premium income (10K RMB)

121,509.27

139,751.85

Net profit (10K RMB)

3,321.86

-5,772.94

Net assets (10K RMB)

113,581.87

111,448.57

III. Actual capital

Items

As at the end of this quarter

As at the end of last quarter

Admitted assets (10K RMB)

554,215.93

463,899.07

Admitted liabilities (10K RMB)

448,625.58

360,378.35

Actual capital (10K RMB)

105,590.35

103,520.72

Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)

105,590.35

103,520.72

Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)

-

-

Tier 1 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

-

-

Tier 2 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

-

-

IV. Required capital

As at the end of this

Items

quarter

As at the end of last quarter

Required capital (10K RMB)

Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)

1Required capital for insurance risk

(10K RMB)

2Required capital for market risk

(10K RMB)

3Required capital for credit risk

(10K RMB)

Required capital for control risk (10K RMB)

Supplement capital (10K RMB)

1Counter-cyclical supplement capital

(10K RMB)

61,809.8159,293.21

61,490.0758,986.48

56,516.3954,698.27

7,383.717,564.61

6,778.364,161.01

319.75306.73

--

--

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:04 UTC
