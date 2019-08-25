Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd.) ( 2nd Quarter of 2019)
0
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.
By Order of the Board
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
KONG Qingwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.
Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
Summary of Quarterly
Solvency Report
CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd.
2nd Quarter of 2019
Contents
I. BASIC INFORMATION ...................................................................................................
1
II. KEY INDICATORS ..........................................................................................................
2
III. ACTUAL CAPITAL.........................................................................................................
2
IV. REQUIRED CAPITAL.....................................................................................................
2
V. INTEGRATED RISK RATING ..........................................................................................
3
VI. RISK MANAGEMENT STATUS .....................................................................................
3
VII. LIQUIDITY RISK ..........................................................................................................
4
VIII. REGULATORY MEASURES TAKEN AGAINST THE COMPANY ..................................
5
I. Basic information
Registered address: 13th Floor, Building No. 1, 1229 Century Avenue, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC
(II) Legal representative: SUN Peijian
(III) Business scope and territories
1．Business scope：
Health and personal accident insurance denominated in RMB yuan and foreign currencies; health insurance commissioned by the government or supplementary to state medical insurance policies; reinsurance of the above said insurance；health insurance-related agency and consulting business; insurance funds investment as approved by relevant laws and regulations; other business as approved by the CIRC.
2. Business territories：
Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong Province, Sichuan Province
(IV) Ownership structure and shareholders：
1．Ownership structure
Number of shares or
Equity category
contributed amounts
Percentage (%)
(10K shares)
Domestic shares held by
130,986.70
77.05
legal entities
Domestic shares held by
-
-
natural persons
Foreign shares
39,013.30
22.95
Others
-
-
Total
170,000.00
100.00
2．Top 10 shareholders
Shares held or amounts
Percentage of the
contributed as at the end of
Name of shareholders
shareholding
the reporting period
(%)
(10K shares)
1.China Pacific
Insurance (Group)
130,986.70
77.05
Co., Ltd.
2. Allianz Group
39,013.30
22.95
(V) Controlling shareholder or de facto controller：
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
1
(VI) Subsidiaries, joint or associate ventures：
Company name
Number of shares held
Percentage of the
(10k shares)
shareholding (%)
Shanghai Proton & Heavy Ion
10,000
20
Hospital
(VII) Contacts for solvency information disclosure
1．Contact person：CHANG Zhi
2．Telephone number：021-33963458
II. Main indicators
Items
As at the end of this
As at the end of last
quarter/during this quarter
quarter/during last quarter
Core solvency margin ratio
171
175
Core solvency margin (10K RMB)
43,780.54
44,227.51
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio
171
175
Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)
43,780.54
44,227.51
Latest IRR result
-
A
Premium income (10K RMB)
121,509.27
139,751.85
Net profit (10K RMB)
3,321.86
-5,772.94
Net assets (10K RMB)
113,581.87
111,448.57
III. Actual capital
Items
As at the end of this quarter
As at the end of last quarter
Admitted assets (10K RMB)
554,215.93
463,899.07
Admitted liabilities (10K RMB)
448,625.58
360,378.35
Actual capital (10K RMB)
105,590.35
103,520.72
Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)
105,590.35
103,520.72
Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)
-
-
Tier 1 supplement capital
(10K RMB)
-
-
Tier 2 supplement capital
(10K RMB)
-
-
IV. Required capital
As at the end of this
Items
quarter
As at the end of last quarter
Required capital (10K RMB)
Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)
1）Required capital for insurance risk
(10K RMB)
2）Required capital for market risk
(10K RMB)
3）Required capital for credit risk
(10K RMB)
Required capital for control risk (10K RMB)
Supplement capital (10K RMB)
1）Counter-cyclical supplement capital
(10K RMB)
61,809.8159,293.21
61,490.0758,986.48
56,516.3954,698.27
7,383.717,564.61
6,778.364,161.01
319.75306.73
--
--
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:04 UTC