Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.) (2nd Quarter of 2019)

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Summary of Quarterly

Solvency Report

China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

2nd Quarter of 2019

CONTENTS

I. BASIC INFORMATION ...........................................................................................

1

II. KEY INDICATORS...................................................................................................

3

III. ACTUAL CAPITAL..................................................................................................

3

IV. REQUIRED CAPITAL..............................................................................................

4

V. INTEGRATED RISK RATING.....................................................................................

4

VI. RISK MANAGEMENT STATUS .............................................................................

4

VII. LIQUIDITY RISK .................................................................................................

5

VIII. REGULATORY MEASURES TAKEN AGAINST THE COMPANY.............................

5

I. Basic information

(I) Registered address

South Tower, Bank of Communications Financial Building, 190 Middle Yincheng Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC

(II) Legal representative

XU Jinghui

(III) Business scope and territories

1. Business scope

Life/health insurance denominated in RMB yuan and foreign currencies including life insurance, health insurance, personal accident insurance, etc.; reinsurance of the above said insurancestatutory life/health insurance; agency and business dealings with domestic and overseas insurers and organizations, loss adjustment, claims and other business entrusted from overseas insurance organizations; insurance funds investment as prescribed by The Insurance Law and relevant laws and regulations; international insurance activities as approved; other business as approved by the CIRC.

2. Business territories

Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Heilongjiang Province, Jilin Province, Liaoning Province, Hebei Province, Shanxi Province, Shandong Province, Anhui Province, Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, Fujian Province, Jiangxi Province, Guangdong Province, Hainan Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Hunan Province, Hubei Province, Henan Province, Yunnan Province, Guizhou Province, Sichuan Province, Shaanxi Province, Gansu Province, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province.

(IV) Ownership structure and shareholders

1. Ownership structure (10k shares or 10k RMB)

Equity category

Shares as at the end of

Percentage%

the reporting period

Domestic shares held by legal entities

842,000

100

Domestic shares held by natural persons

-

-

Foreign shares

-

-

Others

-

-

1

Total

842,000

100

2. Top 10 shareholders (10k shares or 10k RMB)

Name of shareholders

Shares held at the end

Percentage

of

the

of the reporting period

shareholding (%)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

827,621.84

98.292

Shenergy Group Co., Ltd.

4,597.90

0.546

Shanghai State-Owned Assets Operation Co., Ltd.

4,576.09

0.544

Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management Company Limited

3,140.45

0.373

Yunnan Hehe (Group) Co., Ltd.

2,063.72

0.245

(V) Controlling shareholder or de facto controller

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is the de facto controller, holding 98.292% of

the shares of the Company.

(VI) Subsidiaries, joint or associate ventures

Number of shares held (10k shares)

Percentage of shareholding (%)

Beginning of

End of

Change

Beginning

End of

Change in

Company name

reporting

reporting

in

of reporting

reporting

percentage

period

period

amounts

period

period

Fenghua Xikou Garden Hotel

1,413

1,413

-

51.8

51.8

-

Changjiang

Pension

Insurance

186,486

186,486

-

62.162

62.162

-

Co., Ltd.

City Island Developments Limited

0.1

0.1

-

100

100

-

Tianjin Trophy

35,369

35,369

-

100

100

-

Pacific

Insurance Elderly

Care

300,000

300,000

-

100

100

-

Investment

Management

Co.,

Ltd.

Pacific Health Care Management

50,000

50,000

-

100

100

-

Co. Ltd.

CPIC

Elderly

Care

Industry

40,000

51,000

11,000

100

100

-

Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.

CPIC Elderly Care (Hangzhou) Co.

-

28,000

28,000

0

100

100

Ltd.

Shanghai

Dabao

Guisheng

1,020

1,020

-

34

34

-

Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Rui Yong Jing Property

983,500

983,500

-

70

70

-

Development Co. Ltd.

Changjiang Pension-CHEMCHINA

2,142

2,142

-

71.4

71.4

-

Infrastructure

Debt

Investment

Scheme

Ningbo

Zhilin

Investment

241,632

241,632

-

90

90

-

Management (LP)

Changjiang

Pension-Sichuan

Tietou

Xugu

High-speed

205

205

-

34.17

34.17

-

Infrastructure

Debt

Investment

Scheme

Changjiang

Pension-Yun'nan

3,565

3,565

-

93.82

93.82

-

Nengtou

Infrastructure

Debt

Investment Scheme

Jiaxing

Yishang Private

Equity

95,000

95,000

-

94.81

94.81

-

Investment

Partners

Enterprise

(LP)

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
