Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.) (2nd Quarter of 2019)
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT
中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
Summary of Quarterly
Solvency Report
China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
2nd Quarter of 2019
CONTENTS
I. BASIC INFORMATION ...........................................................................................
1
II. KEY INDICATORS...................................................................................................
3
III. ACTUAL CAPITAL..................................................................................................
3
IV. REQUIRED CAPITAL..............................................................................................
4
V. INTEGRATED RISK RATING.....................................................................................
4
VI. RISK MANAGEMENT STATUS .............................................................................
4
VII. LIQUIDITY RISK .................................................................................................
5
VIII. REGULATORY MEASURES TAKEN AGAINST THE COMPANY.............................
5
I. Basic information
(I) Registered address
South Tower, Bank of Communications Financial Building, 190 Middle Yincheng Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC
(II) Legal representative
XU Jinghui
(III) Business scope and territories
1. Business scope
Life/health insurance denominated in RMB yuan and foreign currencies including life insurance, health insurance, personal accident insurance, etc.; reinsurance of the above said insurance；statutory life/health insurance; agency and business dealings with domestic and overseas insurers and organizations, loss adjustment, claims and other business entrusted from overseas insurance organizations; insurance funds investment as prescribed by The Insurance Law and relevant laws and regulations; international insurance activities as approved; other business as approved by the CIRC.
