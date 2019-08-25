Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.)(2nd Quarter of 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Summary of Quarterly

Solvency Report

China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.

2nd Quarter of 2019

Contents

I. BASIC INFORMATION ...........................................................................................

1

II. MAIN INDICATORS ..............................................................................................

2

III. ACTUAL CAPITAL ................................................................................................

2

IV. REQUIRED CAPITAL ............................................................................................

3

V. INTEGRATED RISK RATING...................................................................................

3

VI. RISK MANAGEMENT STATUS .............................................................................

3

VII. LIQUIDITY RISK .................................................................................................

4

VIII. REGULATORY MEASURES TAKEN AGAINST THE COMPANY .............................

5

I. Basic information

(I) Registered address

South Tower, Bank of Communications Financial Building, 190 Middle Yincheng Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC

(II) Legal representative

GU Yue

(III) Business scope and territories

1Business scope

Property indemnity insurance; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short term health and personal accident insurance; reinsurance of the above said insurance; insurance funds investment as approved by relevant laws and regulations; other business as approved by the CIRC.

2. Business territories

The People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan)

(IV) Ownership structure and shareholders 1Ownership structure

Equity categories

Shares or contributed amounts

Percentage%

(10K shares)

Domestic shares held by legal entities

1,947,000

100

Domestic shares held by natural persons

Foreign shares

Others

Total

1,947,000

100

2Top 10 shareholders

Names of shareholders

Shares held as at the end of the

Percentage of shareholding (%)

reporting period

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

19,178,214,743

98.50

Shenergy Group Co., Ltd.

90,874,742

0.47

Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management

90,620,982

0.46

Company Limited

Yunnan Hehe (Group) Co.,Ltd.

59,586,361

0.31

Shanghai State-owned Assets Operation

50,703,172

0.26

Co., Ltd.

Total

19,470,000,000

100

1

(V) Controlling shareholder or de facto controller

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is the de facto controller, holding 98.5% of

the Company.

(VI) Subsidiaries, joint or associate ventures

Name of companies

Number of shares (10K)

Percentage of the

shareholding (%)

Ningbo Xikou Garden Hotel

386

48.20

Shanghai Binjiang-Xiangrui Investment and

1,071

35.70

Construction Co., Ltd.

Anxin Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd.

36,490

52.13

Shanghai Juche Information Technology Co., Ltd.

148

25.20

Zhongdao Automobile Assistance Co., Ltd

1,280

23.27

CPIC Euler Hermes Credit Insurance Sales Co., Ltd

2,550

51.00

Shanghai Xingongying Information Technology Co. Ltd.

20

6.44

Shanghai Heji Business Management Partnerships ( LP)

50,000

99.60

(VII) Contacts for solvency information disclosure

1Contact personCHEN Mo

2Tel. number021-33966153

II. Main indicators

As at the end of this

As at the end of last

Item

quarter/during this

quarter/during

last quarter

quarter

Core solvency margin ratio

224%

238%

Core solvency margin (10K RMB)

2,007,309

2,117,646

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio

286%

304%

Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)

3,007,309

3,117,646

Latest IRR result

-

B

Premium income (10K RMB)

3,306,604

3,518,135

Net profit (10K RMB)

248,950

86,095

Net assets (10K RMB)

3,676,196

3,698,269

III. Actual capital

Item

As at the end of this quarter

As at the end of last quarter

Admitted assets (10K RMB)

16,939,400

16,726,352

Admitted liabilities (10K RMB)

12,313,540

12,079,662

Actual capital (10K)

4,625,860

4,646,691

Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)

3,625,860

3,646,691

Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)

-

-

Tier 1 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

1,000,000

1,000,000

Tier 2 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

-

-

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Regis..
PU
08:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-r..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Election of chairman change of president and ..
PU
08:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Renewal of continuing connected transactions
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - announceme..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement on the interim res..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Report
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the results for the six month..
PU
08:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - 2019 inter..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 387
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.39%51 244
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.19%29 240
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.30%26 851
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 986
NASDAQ22.75%16 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group