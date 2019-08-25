Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.)(2nd Quarter of 2019)
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT
中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
Summary of Quarterly
Solvency Report
China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.
2nd Quarter of 2019
I. Basic information
(I) Registered address
South Tower, Bank of Communications Financial Building, 190 Middle Yincheng Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC
(II) Legal representative
GU Yue
(III) Business scope and territories
1．Business scope
Property indemnity insurance; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short term health and personal accident insurance; reinsurance of the above said insurance; insurance funds investment as approved by relevant laws and regulations; other business as approved by the CIRC.
2. Business territories
The People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan)
(IV) Ownership structure and shareholders 1．Ownership structure
Equity categories
Shares or contributed amounts
Percentage（%）
(10K shares)
Domestic shares held by legal entities
1,947,000
100
Domestic shares held by natural persons
Foreign shares
Others
Total
1,947,000
100
2．Top 10 shareholders
Names of shareholders
Shares held as at the end of the
Percentage of shareholding (%)
reporting period
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
19,178,214,743
98.50
Shenergy Group Co., Ltd.
90,874,742
0.47
Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management
90,620,982
0.46
Company Limited
Yunnan Hehe (Group) Co.,Ltd.
59,586,361
0.31
Shanghai State-owned Assets Operation
50,703,172
0.26
Co., Ltd.
Total
19,470,000,000
100
(V) Controlling shareholder or de facto controller
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is the de facto controller, holding 98.5% of
the Company.
(VI) Subsidiaries, joint or associate ventures
Name of companies
Number of shares (10K)
Percentage of the
shareholding (%)
Ningbo Xikou Garden Hotel
386
48.20
Shanghai Binjiang-Xiangrui Investment and
1,071
35.70
Construction Co., Ltd.
Anxin Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd.
36,490
52.13
Shanghai Juche Information Technology Co., Ltd.
148
25.20
Zhongdao Automobile Assistance Co., Ltd
1,280
23.27
CPIC Euler Hermes Credit Insurance Sales Co., Ltd
2,550
51.00
Shanghai Xingongying Information Technology Co. Ltd.
20
6.44
Shanghai Heji Business Management Partnerships ( LP)
50,000
99.60
(VII) Contacts for solvency information disclosure
1．Contact person：CHEN Mo
2．Tel. number：021-33966153
II. Main indicators
As at the end of this
As at the end of last
Item
quarter/during this
quarter/during
last quarter
quarter
Core solvency margin ratio
224%
238%
Core solvency margin (10K RMB)
2,007,309
2,117,646
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio
286%
304%
Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)
3,007,309
3,117,646
Latest IRR result
-
B
Premium income (10K RMB)
3,306,604
3,518,135
Net profit (10K RMB)
248,950
86,095
Net assets (10K RMB)
3,676,196
3,698,269
III. Actual capital
Item
As at the end of this quarter
As at the end of last quarter
Admitted assets (10K RMB)
16,939,400
16,726,352
Admitted liabilities (10K RMB)
12,313,540
12,079,662
Actual capital (10K)
4,625,860
4,646,691
Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)
3,625,860
3,646,691
Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)
-
-
Tier 1 supplement capital
(10K RMB)
1,000,000
1,000,000
Tier 2 supplement capital
(10K RMB)
-
-
