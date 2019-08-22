Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insurance Company (Second Quarter of 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF

INSURANCE COMPANY NOTE

(SECOND QUARTER OF 2019)

1. BASIC INFORMATION

  1. Basic Information of the Company

Name of the Company in Chinese:

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

Name of the Company in English:

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Legal Representative:

Wang Bin

Registered Address:

16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R. China

Business Scope:

Life, health, accident and other types of personal insurance

businesses; reinsurance of the personal insurance

businesses; funds management business permitted by

national laws and regulations or approved by the State

Council; personal insurance services, consulting and

agency businesses; sale of securities investment funds;

other businesses approved by the national insurance

regulatory departments.

Business Area:

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

report, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative

Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan

region (the "PRC")

Notes: 1. This summary of solvency quarterly report is prepared in accordance with the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies (No. 1-17)" issued by the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "Former CIRC").

2. According to the "Plan for Institutional Reform of the State Council" voted and passed at the first meeting of the 13th National People's Congress of the PRC, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") has been formed through the consolidation of the duties and responsibilities of both the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, and such two commissions will no longer exist. The CBIRC has officially been put into operation since April 8, 2018.

1

  1. Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes
    1. Shareholding Structure

Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand

Changes in the number of shares or shareholding percentage

At the beginning of the period

during the period

At the end of the period

Capital reserve

Capital

transfer or

Shares or

Shares or capital

injection by

distribution of

Equity

capital

Percentage

Category

contribution

Percentage (%)

shareholders

dividend

transfer

Sub-total

contribution

(%)

RMB ordinary shares

2,082,353

73.67

-

-

-

-

2,082,353

73.67

Overseas listed foreign

shares

744,118

26.33

-

-

-

-

744,118

26.33

Total

2,826,471

100.00

-

-

-

-

2,826,471

100.00

Note: Currently, there is no feature in the shareholders' information enquiry platform that can track down the type of shareholders according to the classification of "state-owned shares, corporate legal shares, foreign invested shares and natural person shares". As such, the above information is presented by the Company based on the shareholding structure as disclosed in its annual report.

  1. Effective Controller
    The effective controller of the Company is the Ministry of Finance of the PRC. The equity and controlling relationship between the Company and its effective controller is set out below:

Ministry of Finance of the PRC

100%

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

68.37%

China Life Insurance Company Limited

2

  1. Top Ten Shareholders (in the descending order of their shareholding percentage in the Company as at the end of the period)

Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand

Changes in the

Number of shares

number of shares

held by the

held by the

shareholder or the

shareholder or the

amount of capital

Shareholding

amount of capital

contribution as

percentage as

contribution during

at the end

at the end

Number of shares

Name of shareholder

Type of shares

the period

of the period

of the period

pledged or frozen

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

State-owned shares

0

1,932,353

68.37%

0

HKSCC Nominees Limited

Foreign shares

125

732,164

25.90%

0

China Securities Finance Corporation Limited

State-owned shares

0

72,394

2.56%

0

Central Huijin Asset Management Limited

State-owned shares

0

11,972

0.42%

0

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company

Foreign shares

-215

4,257

0.15%

0

Limited

China International Television Corporation

State-owned shares

-78

1,767

0.06%

0

China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd -

Other

0

1,502

0.05%

0

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Limited - China Universal - Tianfu

Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan

Industrial and Commercial Bank of

Other

11

1,450

0.05%

0

China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange

Traded Index Securities Investment Fund

China National Nuclear Corporation

State-owned shares

0

1,240

0.04%

0

Li Zhuo

Natural person shares

0

871

0.03%

0

Total

-

-157

2,759,970

97.65%

0

Note:

1. The figures shown in the columns of "Changes in the number of shares held by the shareholder

or the amount of capital contribution during the period" and "Number of shares held by the

shareholder or the amount of capital contribution as at the end of the period" in this table refer

to number of shares held (Unit: Ten thousand shares).

2. Due to the impact of the difference derived from rounding, there is a difference between the total number of "Shareholding percentage as at the end of the period" and the sum of the shareholding percentage of the top ten shareholders.

3

Details of shareholders

1. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds

shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong

stock brokers and other participants of the CCASS

system. Since the relevant regulations of The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require

such persons to declare whether their shareholdings

are pledged or frozen, HKSCC Nominees Limited

is unable to calculate or provide the number of

shares that are pledged or frozen.

  1. 2. China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

    • China Universal - Tianfu Bull No.53 Asset Management Plan has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its asset trustee . Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
    • SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as their fund depositary. Save as above, the Company was not aware of any connected relationship and concerted parties as defined by the "Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies" among the top ten shareholders of the Company.
  2. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associated Corporations

Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand

Number of shares held or cost

Shareholding percentage

At the

At the

Type of

beginning of

At the end of

Change in

beginning of

At the end of

Change in

Company name

company

the period

the period

amount

the period

the period

percentage

1

China Life (Suzhou) Pension and

Subsidiary

178,600

178,600

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

Retirement Investment Company

Limited

2

China Life Pension Company

Subsidiary

240,518

240,518

0

70.74%

70.74%

0.00%

Limited

3

China Life Asset Management

Subsidiary

240,000

240,000

0

60.00%

60.00%

0.00%

Company Limited

4

Number of shares held or cost

Shareholding percentage

At the

At the

Type of

beginning of

At the end of

Change in

beginning of

At the end of

Change in

Company name

company

the period

the period

amount

the period

the period

percentage

4

Shanghai Rui Chong Investment Co.,

Subsidiary

680,000

680,000

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

Limited

5

Golden Phoenix Tree Limited

Subsidiary

12

12

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

6

New Aldgate Limited

Subsidiary

116,813

116,813

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

7

CL Hotel Investor, L.P.

Subsidiary

0

0

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

8

Glorious Fortune Forever Limited

Subsidiary

0

0

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

9

Fortune Bamboo Limited

Subsidiary

243,488

243,488

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

10

Golden Bamboo Limited

Subsidiary

199,288

199,288

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

11

Sunny Bamboo Limited

Subsidiary

187,565

187,565

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

12

China Life (Beijing) Health

Subsidiary

173,000

173,000

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

Management Company Limited

13

Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area

Subsidiary

315,000

315,000

0

99.997%

99.997%

0.00%

Guo Yang Guo Sheng Investment

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

14

Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area

Subsidiary

168,000

168,000

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

Bai Ning Investment Partnership

(Limited Partnership)

15

Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Jiu

Subsidiary

60,600

60,600

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

Investment Management

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

16

Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Pin

Subsidiary

60,600

60,600

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

Investment Management

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

17

Shanghai Wansheng Industry

Subsidiary

400,000

400,000

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

18

Wuhu Yuanxiang Tianyi Investment

Subsidiary

53,256

53,256

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

Management Partnership (Limited

Partnership)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 09:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form t..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-election of Chairman and Deputy Chairmen
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information and positive profit alert
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The Rank Group Plc - Preliminary results for ..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement delay in despatch of circular re..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insur..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Indicative announcement regarding the conveni..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company name; change of stock short..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group