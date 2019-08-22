Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insurance Company (Second Quarter of 2019)
0
08/22/2019 | 05:58am EDT
中國人壽保險股份有限公司
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2628)
SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF
INSURANCE COMPANY NOTE
(SECOND QUARTER OF 2019)
1. BASIC INFORMATION
Basic Information of the Company
Name of the Company in Chinese:
中國人壽保險股份有限公司
Name of the Company in English:
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Legal Representative:
Wang Bin
Registered Address:
16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R. China
Business Scope:
Life, health, accident and other types of personal insurance
businesses; reinsurance of the personal insurance
businesses; funds management business permitted by
national laws and regulations or approved by the State
Council; personal insurance services, consulting and
agency businesses; sale of securities investment funds;
other businesses approved by the national insurance
regulatory departments.
Business Area:
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
report, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan
region (the "PRC")
Notes: 1. This summary of solvency quarterly report is prepared in accordance with the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies (No. 1-17)" issued by the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "Former CIRC").
2. According to the "Plan for Institutional Reform of the State Council" voted and passed at the first meeting of the 13th National People's Congress of the PRC, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") has been formed through the consolidation of the duties and responsibilities of both the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, and such two commissions will no longer exist. The CBIRC has officially been put into operation since April 8, 2018.
1
Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes
Shareholding Structure
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Changes in the number of shares or shareholding percentage
At the beginning of the period
during the period
At the end of the period
Capital reserve
Capital
transfer or
Shares or
Shares or capital
injection by
distribution of
Equity
capital
Percentage
Category
contribution
Percentage (%)
shareholders
dividend
transfer
Sub-total
contribution
(%)
RMB ordinary shares
2,082,353
73.67
-
-
-
-
2,082,353
73.67
Overseas listed foreign
shares
744,118
26.33
-
-
-
-
744,118
26.33
Total
2,826,471
100.00
-
-
-
-
2,826,471
100.00
Note: Currently, there is no feature in the shareholders' information enquiry platform that can track down the type of shareholders according to the classification of "state-owned shares, corporate legal shares, foreign invested shares and natural person shares". As such, the above information is presented by the Company based on the shareholding structure as disclosed in its annual report.
Effective Controller
The effective controller of the Company is the Ministry of Finance of the PRC. The equity and controlling relationship between the Company and its effective controller is set out below:
Ministry of Finance of the PRC
100%
China Life Insurance (Group) Company
68.37%
China Life Insurance Company Limited
2
Top Ten Shareholders (in the descending order of their shareholding percentage in the Company as at the end of the period)
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Changes in the
Number of shares
number of shares
held by the
held by the
shareholder or the
shareholder or the
amount of capital
Shareholding
amount of capital
contribution as
percentage as
contribution during
at the end
at the end
Number of shares
Name of shareholder
Type of shares
the period
of the period
of the period
pledged or frozen
China Life Insurance (Group) Company
State-owned shares
0
1,932,353
68.37%
0
HKSCC Nominees Limited
Foreign shares
125
732,164
25.90%
0
China Securities Finance Corporation Limited
State-owned shares
0
72,394
2.56%
0
Central Huijin Asset Management Limited
State-owned shares
0
11,972
0.42%
0
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company
Foreign shares
-215
4,257
0.15%
0
Limited
China International Television Corporation
State-owned shares
-78
1,767
0.06%
0
China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd -
Other
0
1,502
0.05%
0
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Limited - China Universal - Tianfu
Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan
Industrial and Commercial Bank of
Other
11
1,450
0.05%
0
China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange
Traded Index Securities Investment Fund
China National Nuclear Corporation
State-owned shares
0
1,240
0.04%
0
Li Zhuo
Natural person shares
0
871
0.03%
0
Total
-
-157
2,759,970
97.65%
0
Note:
1. The figures shown in the columns of "Changes in the number of shares held by the shareholder
or the amount of capital contribution during the period" and "Number of shares held by the
shareholder or the amount of capital contribution as at the end of the period" in this table refer
to number of shares held (Unit: Ten thousand shares).
2. Due to the impact of the difference derived from rounding, there is a difference between the total number of "Shareholding percentage as at the end of the period" and the sum of the shareholding percentage of the top ten shareholders.
3
Details of shareholders
1. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds
shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong
stock brokers and other participants of the CCASS
system. Since the relevant regulations of The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require
such persons to declare whether their shareholdings
are pledged or frozen, HKSCC Nominees Limited
is unable to calculate or provide the number of
shares that are pledged or frozen.
2. China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
China Universal - Tianfu Bull No.53 Asset Management Plan has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its asset trustee . Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as their fund depositary. Save as above, the Company was not aware of any connected relationship and concerted parties as defined by the "Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies" among the top ten shareholders of the Company.
Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associated Corporations
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Number of shares held or cost
Shareholding percentage
At the
At the
Type of
beginning of
At the end of
Change in
beginning of
At the end of
Change in
Company name
company
the period
the period
amount
the period
the period
percentage
1
China Life (Suzhou) Pension and
Subsidiary
178,600
178,600
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
Retirement Investment Company
Limited
2
China Life Pension Company
Subsidiary
240,518
240,518
0
70.74%
70.74%
0.00%
Limited
3
China Life Asset Management
Subsidiary
240,000
240,000
0
60.00%
60.00%
0.00%
Company Limited
4
Number of shares held or cost
Shareholding percentage
At the
At the
Type of
beginning of
At the end of
Change in
beginning of
At the end of
Change in
Company name
company
the period
the period
amount
the period
the period
percentage
4
Shanghai Rui Chong Investment Co.,
Subsidiary
680,000
680,000
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
Limited
5
Golden Phoenix Tree Limited
Subsidiary
12
12
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
6
New Aldgate Limited
Subsidiary
116,813
116,813
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
7
CL Hotel Investor, L.P.
Subsidiary
0
0
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
8
Glorious Fortune Forever Limited
Subsidiary
0
0
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
9
Fortune Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
243,488
243,488
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
10
Golden Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
199,288
199,288
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
11
Sunny Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
187,565
187,565
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
12
China Life (Beijing) Health
Subsidiary
173,000
173,000
0
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
Management Company Limited
13
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area
Subsidiary
315,000
315,000
0
99.997%
99.997%
0.00%
Guo Yang Guo Sheng Investment
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
14
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area
Subsidiary
168,000
168,000
0
99.98%
99.98%
0.00%
Bai Ning Investment Partnership
(Limited Partnership)
15
Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Jiu
Subsidiary
60,600
60,600
0
99.98%
99.98%
0.00%
Investment Management
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
16
Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Pin
Subsidiary
60,600
60,600
0
99.98%
99.98%
0.00%
Investment Management
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
17
Shanghai Wansheng Industry
Subsidiary
400,000
400,000
0
99.98%
99.98%
0.00%
Partnership (Limited Partnership)
18
Wuhu Yuanxiang Tianyi Investment
Subsidiary
53,256
53,256
0
99.98%
99.98%
0.00%
Management Partnership (Limited
Partnership)
5
