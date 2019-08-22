Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insurance Company (Second Quarter of 2019)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF

INSURANCE COMPANY NOTE

(SECOND QUARTER OF 2019)

1. BASIC INFORMATION

Basic Information of the Company

Name of the Company in Chinese: 中國人壽保險股份有限公司 Name of the Company in English: China Life Insurance Company Limited Legal Representative: Wang Bin Registered Address: 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R. China Business Scope: Life, health, accident and other types of personal insurance businesses; reinsurance of the personal insurance businesses; funds management business permitted by national laws and regulations or approved by the State Council; personal insurance services, consulting and agency businesses; sale of securities investment funds; other businesses approved by the national insurance regulatory departments. Business Area: the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this report, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region (the "PRC")

Notes: 1. This summary of solvency quarterly report is prepared in accordance with the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies (No. 1-17)" issued by the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "Former CIRC").

2. According to the "Plan for Institutional Reform of the State Council" voted and passed at the first meeting of the 13th National People's Congress of the PRC, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") has been formed through the consolidation of the duties and responsibilities of both the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, and such two commissions will no longer exist. The CBIRC has officially been put into operation since April 8, 2018.