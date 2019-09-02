Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Supplemental announcement on discloseable and connected transaction for the acquisition of 49% of Dongfang Youbo

09/02/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

新 東 方 在 綫 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1797)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION FOR

THE ACQUISITION OF 49% OF DONGFANG YOUBO

We refer to: (a) our Company's announcement of 16 August 2019 ("DFUB Announcement") on our Group's acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in Dongfang Youbo from Tianjin Qiancheng (a connected person of our Company at the subsidiary level, the additional details of which are set out in our prospectus of 15 March 2019 under the sections headed "History" and "Substantial shareholders"), and (b) the Company's FY 2019 annual results announcement of 16 August 2019 ("Results Announcement").

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings as the DFUB Announcement. All figures in this announcement have been rounded to the nearest decimal place.

We would like to extract certain information contained in our Results Announcement and update the DFUB Announcement in order to provide our Shareholders with additional insight into the Acquisition and its progress.

FINANCIAL MATTERS

The unaudited financial information of Dongfang Youbo for FY 2018 and FY 2019 are summarised as follows:

FY 2018

FY 2019

RMB

RMB

Net assets/(liability) value:

(15.0 million)

(64.4 million)

Total assets:

18.8 million

38.7 million

Revenue:

16.2 million

56.9 million

Gross profit

965.0 thousand

203.3 thousand

Profit/(loss) before tax:

(19.4 million)(1)

(49.0 million)

Profit/(loss) after tax:

(19.1 million)(1)

(49.7 million)

Note:

  1. The reduction in the amount between the before-tax loss and after-tax loss was due to the credit of a deferred tax asset that was recognised in FY 2018.

1

ADDITIONAL REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

At the date of the DFUB Announcement, Dongfang Youbo was a non-wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. Our Directors believe that it would be in the interest of our Company and our Shareholders to wholly-own Dongfang Youbo and to receive 100% of the economic benefits from its business, DFUB, for the following principal reasons:

DFUB's unique

: We view DFUB as a unique education service provider in the K-12

business model

education space. DFUB offers location-specific live interactive small

and synergy with

classes online that brings quality teachers from larger cities in China

our Koolearn K-12

to students in geographically sparse locations in lower tier cities across

platform

China through DFUB's live streaming online platforms. Its courses are

specifically tailored to the local K-12 content being taught to students at

their local city.

DFUB complements and offers an alternative learning method to the

K-12 education courses offered by our Koolearn platform. Our Koolearn

K-12 education platform is largely used by students from first and second

tier cities within China, and for which we have recently introduced a

modified "dual-teacher model" that has been applied across all K-12

courses on the Koolearn platform. The DFUB's "single-teacher small

class" courses offers an alternative to Koolearn K-12 platform's "dual-

teacher model" courses, and the two delivery methods provide students

with greater flexibility as to which teaching method best suits their

learning style.

DFUB's

: DFUB has been our Group's fastest growing business in terms of revenue

performance

(2,062.9% year-on-year growth in FY 2017/2018 and 251.0% year-on-

and how this

year growth in FY 2018/2019) and student enrolment numbers (460.0%

fits into our

year-on-year growth in FY 2017/2018, and 316.1% year-on-year growth

Group's business

in FY 2018/2019). As at 31 May 2019, DFUB had entered into 63 cities

development going

across 15 provinces in China. This represents a significant growth in

forward

DFUB's presence, which as at 30 November 2018, was in 51 cities across

14 provinces in China. For further information on DFUB, see the sections

headed "Business" and "Financial information" in our Prospectus.

As demonstrated by DFUB's growth over the past three years, we view

the K-12 education sector, and in particular, our education platforms

operating in this area, as still having significant room and opportunity

to grow. Going forward, we plan to, among other areas, focus on

developing our K-12 education segment, and we view Dongfang Youbo

as a significant contributing factor in enhancing our Group's presence in

the K-12 education market in China. Our business development direction

is supported by our appointment of Mr. SUN Dongxu as an executive

Director, who, prior to his appointment, was (and continues to be) our

Company's co-chief executive officer (together with our other executive

Director, Ms. SUN Chang) focusing on our K-12 education business.

2

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACQUISITION

Basis of

: The RMB94 million consideration for the Acquisition was determined,

consideration

among other factors, with reference to: (a) a valuation range determined

by an independent third party valuer with reference to the value-to-

revenue ratio of our Group compared with that of certain comparable

education companies listed on the Stock Exchange or The New York

Stock Exchange; and (b) Dongfang Youbo's financial performance for

FY 2019 and DFUB's business review and outlook, which were discussed

in our Results Announcement and summarised above in " - Additional

reasons for and benefits of the acquisition."

Progress of the

: The Acquisition was conditional upon approval by our Board, which was

Acquisition

approved on 16 August 2019 prior to the parties executing the Agreement

on the same date.

In accordance with the Agreement, Beijijng Xuncheng (as the purchaser)

shall complete the registration of the transfer with relevant government

authorities, and pay the consideration, on or before 31 December 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, we are pleased to announce that we

have finished the registration process for the Acquisition. Payment of the

consideration remains to be completed.

By order of the Board of Directors

Mr. YU Minhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. SUN Dongxu, Ms. SUN Chang, and Mr. YIN Qiang as executive Directors; Mr. YU Minhong, Mr. WU Qiang and Ms. LEUNG Yu Hua Catherine as non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHI Yufeng, Mr. TONG Sui Bau and Mr. KWONG Wai Sun Wilson as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 14:19:06 UTC
