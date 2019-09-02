Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Supplemental announcement on discloseable and connected transaction for the acquisition of 49% of Dongfang Youbo
09/02/2019 | 10:20am EDT
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
新 東 方 在 綫 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1797)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION FOR
THE ACQUISITION OF 49% OF DONGFANG YOUBO
We refer to: (a) our Company's announcement of 16 August 2019 ("DFUB Announcement") on our Group's acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in Dongfang Youbo from Tianjin Qiancheng (a connected person of our Company at the subsidiary level, the additional details of which are set out in our prospectus of 15 March 2019 under the sections headed "History" and "Substantial shareholders"), and (b) the Company's FY 2019 annual results announcement of 16 August 2019 ("Results Announcement").
Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings as the DFUB Announcement. All figures in this announcement have been rounded to the nearest decimal place.
We would like to extract certain information contained in our Results Announcement and update the DFUB Announcement in order to provide our Shareholders with additional insight into the Acquisition and its progress.
FINANCIAL MATTERS
The unaudited financial information of Dongfang Youbo for FY 2018 and FY 2019 are summarised as follows:
FY 2018
FY 2019
RMB
RMB
Net assets/(liability) value:
(15.0 million)
(64.4 million)
Total assets:
18.8 million
38.7 million
Revenue:
16.2 million
56.9 million
Gross profit
965.0 thousand
203.3 thousand
Profit/(loss) before tax:
(19.4 million)(1)
(49.0 million)
Profit/(loss) after tax:
(19.1 million)(1)
(49.7 million)
Note:
The reduction in the amount between the before-tax loss and after-tax loss was due to the credit of a deferred tax asset that was recognised in FY 2018.
ADDITIONAL REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
At the date of the DFUB Announcement, Dongfang Youbo was a non-wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. Our Directors believe that it would be in the interest of our Company and our Shareholders to wholly-own Dongfang Youbo and to receive 100% of the economic benefits from its business, DFUB, for the following principal reasons:
DFUB's unique
: We view DFUB as a unique education service provider in the K-12
business model
education space. DFUB offers location-specific live interactive small
and synergy with
classes online that brings quality teachers from larger cities in China
our Koolearn K-12
to students in geographically sparse locations in lower tier cities across
platform
China through DFUB's live streaming online platforms. Its courses are
specifically tailored to the local K-12 content being taught to students at
their local city.
DFUB complements and offers an alternative learning method to the
K-12 education courses offered by our Koolearn platform. Our Koolearn
K-12 education platform is largely used by students from first and second
tier cities within China, and for which we have recently introduced a
modified "dual-teacher model" that has been applied across all K-12
courses on the Koolearn platform. The DFUB's "single-teacher small
class" courses offers an alternative to Koolearn K-12 platform's "dual-
teacher model" courses, and the two delivery methods provide students
with greater flexibility as to which teaching method best suits their
learning style.
DFUB's
: DFUB has been our Group's fastest growing business in terms of revenue
performance
(2,062.9% year-on-year growth in FY 2017/2018 and 251.0% year-on-
and how this
year growth in FY 2018/2019) and student enrolment numbers (460.0%
fits into our
year-on-year growth in FY 2017/2018, and 316.1% year-on-year growth
Group's business
in FY 2018/2019). As at 31 May 2019, DFUB had entered into 63 cities
development going
across 15 provinces in China. This represents a significant growth in
forward
DFUB's presence, which as at 30 November 2018, was in 51 cities across
14 provinces in China. For further information on DFUB, see the sections
headed "Business" and "Financial information" in our Prospectus.
As demonstrated by DFUB's growth over the past three years, we view
the K-12 education sector, and in particular, our education platforms
operating in this area, as still having significant room and opportunity
to grow. Going forward, we plan to, among other areas, focus on
developing our K-12 education segment, and we view Dongfang Youbo
as a significant contributing factor in enhancing our Group's presence in
the K-12 education market in China. Our business development direction
is supported by our appointment of Mr. SUN Dongxu as an executive
Director, who, prior to his appointment, was (and continues to be) our
Company's co-chief executive officer (together with our other executive
Director, Ms. SUN Chang) focusing on our K-12 education business.
FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACQUISITION
Basis of
: The RMB94 million consideration for the Acquisition was determined,
consideration
among other factors, with reference to: (a) a valuation range determined
by an independent third party valuer with reference to the value-to-
revenue ratio of our Group compared with that of certain comparable
education companies listed on the Stock Exchange or The New York
Stock Exchange; and (b) Dongfang Youbo's financial performance for
FY 2019 and DFUB's business review and outlook, which were discussed
in our Results Announcement and summarised above in " - Additional
reasons for and benefits of the acquisition."
Progress of the
: The Acquisition was conditional upon approval by our Board, which was
Acquisition
approved on 16 August 2019 prior to the parties executing the Agreement
on the same date.
In accordance with the Agreement, Beijijng Xuncheng (as the purchaser)
shall complete the registration of the transfer with relevant government
authorities, and pay the consideration, on or before 31 December 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, we are pleased to announce that we
have finished the registration process for the Acquisition. Payment of the
consideration remains to be completed.
By order of the Board of Directors
Mr. YU Minhong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 2 September 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. SUN Dongxu, Ms. SUN Chang, and Mr. YIN Qiang as executive Directors; Mr. YU Minhong, Mr. WU Qiang and Ms. LEUNG Yu Hua Catherine as non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHI Yufeng, Mr. TONG Sui Bau and Mr. KWONG Wai Sun Wilson as independent non-executive Directors.
