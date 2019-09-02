Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Supplemental announcement on discloseable and connected transaction for the acquisition of 49% of Dongfang Youbo

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

新 東 方 在 綫 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1797)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION FOR

THE ACQUISITION OF 49% OF DONGFANG YOUBO

We refer to: (a) our Company's announcement of 16 August 2019 ("DFUB Announcement") on our Group's acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in Dongfang Youbo from Tianjin Qiancheng (a connected person of our Company at the subsidiary level, the additional details of which are set out in our prospectus of 15 March 2019 under the sections headed "History" and "Substantial shareholders"), and (b) the Company's FY 2019 annual results announcement of 16 August 2019 ("Results Announcement").

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings as the DFUB Announcement. All figures in this announcement have been rounded to the nearest decimal place.

We would like to extract certain information contained in our Results Announcement and update the DFUB Announcement in order to provide our Shareholders with additional insight into the Acquisition and its progress.

FINANCIAL MATTERS

The unaudited financial information of Dongfang Youbo for FY 2018 and FY 2019 are summarised as follows:

FY 2018 FY 2019 RMB RMB Net assets/(liability) value: (15.0 million) (64.4 million) Total assets: 18.8 million 38.7 million Revenue: 16.2 million 56.9 million Gross profit 965.0 thousand 203.3 thousand Profit/(loss) before tax: (19.4 million)(1) (49.0 million) Profit/(loss) after tax: (19.1 million)(1) (49.7 million)

Note: