Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Sustainability Report 2018
0
07/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT
Wynn Macau, Limited Sustainability Report 2018
Wynn Macau, Limited (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 1128
Contents
A Message from Our Vice Chairman
5
Welcome to Wynn Macau, Limited
6
Our Commitment
12
Economic Strength
20
Empowering Employees
24
Learning & Advancement
30
Fortifying Vibrant Communities
36
Prioritizing a Healthy Planet
50
Content Index
56
(GRI and HKEX ESG Reporting)
4 WELCOME
A Message from Linda Chen
Wynn's vision for sustainability is, at its core, an extension of how we have always operated across our business - with an attention to detail driven by a deep commitment to the experience people have when they engage with us. That commitment extends across our corporate, social, and environmental responsibilities and deep into the roots our company has built in Macau.
This is encapsulated in our mindset of 'Care about Everyone and Everything'. We firmly believe in an approach to sustainability that goes beyond abstract environmental, economic and social factors to focus on the individuals who comprise our valued stakeholders. From our own staff to local suppliers, business partners to community representatives - we recognize that our efforts have a human impact.
This year's report speaks to the breadth of that work, covering new initiatives, deeper participation and tangible results. Our approach continues to focus on innovation, taking action, collaboration and adding shared value - values that ensure we maintain a consistent emphasis on making a difference that people can see and feel. By doing so we can ensure we are better prepared for the future and are able to maintain our shared success.
Of particular note is the expansion of our efforts to be a force for positive change in Macau and across the Greater Bay Area. Backed by our Board of Directors, our new 'Wynn Care' program has enabled us to centralize and amplify our volunteering and community engagement efforts, taking it to a new level. This is already having a tangible impact in our ability to respond to the needs of key groups in society - children, the elderly, those dealing with mental health issues and animal welfare - with more than 10,500 hours of service delivered by our WE Volunteers in 2018.
The upcoming 20th anniversary of Macau's handover is an opportune time to appreciate how the city has been transformed and energized over the last two decades. It has seized opportunities and as a result has flourished amid diverse challenges, thanks to the strength of its vision and the people that make it home. Wynn is proud to be able to play a part in ensuring that Macau thrives in the years to come by continuing to deepen our contributions to the people our business touches and the wider community.
Linda Chen
Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer
and Executive Director, Wynn Macau, Limited
Our mindset of 'Care about Everyone and Everything' is encapsulated in our approach to sustainability. From our own staff to local suppliers, business partners to community representatives - we recognize that our efforts have a human impact. This year's report speaks to the breadth of that work in every aspect.
WELCOME 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:49:00 UTC