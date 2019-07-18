Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Sustainability Report 2018

Wynn's vision for sustainability is, at its core, an extension of how we have always operated across our business - with an attention to detail driven by a deep commitment to the experience people have when they engage with us. That commitment extends across our corporate, social, and environmental responsibilities and deep into the roots our company has built in Macau.

This is encapsulated in our mindset of 'Care about Everyone and Everything'. We firmly believe in an approach to sustainability that goes beyond abstract environmental, economic and social factors to focus on the individuals who comprise our valued stakeholders. From our own staff to local suppliers, business partners to community representatives - we recognize that our efforts have a human impact.

This year's report speaks to the breadth of that work, covering new initiatives, deeper participation and tangible results. Our approach continues to focus on innovation, taking action, collaboration and adding shared value - values that ensure we maintain a consistent emphasis on making a difference that people can see and feel. By doing so we can ensure we are better prepared for the future and are able to maintain our shared success.