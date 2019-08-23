Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMINATION OF CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Upon enquiry, the relevant staff members of Foshan Shun Ke Long Commerce Company Limited and Foshan Shunde Mingjian Trading Company Limited explained that the Agreements were entered into because they believed that Hainan Gongxiao Daji had better bargaining power to purchase the goods on better terms, and that in their view the Agreements were entered into on an arm's length basis.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreements, payments amounting to RMB43,500,000 and RMB40,000,000 were paid to Hainan Gongxiao Daji on 2 January 2019 and 2 February 2019, respectively.

On 6 May 2019, each of Foshan Shun Ke Long Commerce Company Limited and Foshan Shunde Mingjian Trading Company Limited entered into a termination agreement with Hainan Gongxiao Daji to terminate Agreement A and Agreement B respectively (together, the "Termination Agreements"). The full amount of prepayment was refunded to our Group on 7 May 2019. The Group has not purchased any goods from Hainan Gongxiao Daji under the Agreements.

The relevant staff members of Foshan Shun Ke Long Commerce Company Limited and Foshan Shunde Mingjian Trading Company Limited explained that the Agreements were terminated because, among other things, the purchase price of the goods was unattractive. Hainan Gongxiao Daji agreed to pay Foshan Shun Ke Long Commerce Company Limited a penalty amounting to RMB550,000 for the termination of the Agreements.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Hainan Gongxiao Daji is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCOOP Group Co., Ltd. (供銷大集 集團股份有限公司) ("CCOOP Group"), a company established in the PRC on 5 December

1996 (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange trading under the stock code 000564) which is the controlling shareholder of the Company and indirectly holds 70.42% of the shares of the Company as of the date of this announcement. Therefore, Hainan Gongxiao Daji is a connected person of the Company, and each of the transactions contemplated under the Agreements (the "Contemplated Transactions") would have constituted a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Accordingly, the Contemplated Transactions, on an aggregated basis pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, would have been subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Since such requirements were not duly complied with, the Company was in breach of the applicable requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.