Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMINATION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY IN THE PRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瀋陽公用發展股份有限公司

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 747)

TERMINATION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY IN THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcement of Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 9 February 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the acquisition of the Property. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context herein requires otherwise.

Pursuant to the Property Acquisition Agreement, the Vendor and the Purchaser shall have completed and performed all of their respective obligations under the Property Acquisition Agreement no later than 9 August 2018 (the "Long Stop Date"), or such later date as the parties may agree in writing.

On 17 August 2018, the Vendor entered into a supplemental agreement with the Purchaser to extend the Long Stop Date to 31 December 2018 (the "Supplemental Agreement"). On 18 March 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into a compensation agreement (the "Compensation Agreement") pursuant to which it is agreed that the Vendor shall additionally deliver the rights to use one car parking space to the Purchaser as compensation for delay in processing the property ownership certificate. At as the date of this announcement, the Purchaser has paid consideration of RMB110,000,000 (the "Paid Consideration") to the Vendor.

The Board announces that in view of the recent changes in the acquisition plan of the Group, on 5 August 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") pursuant to which both parties mutually agreed to terminate the Property Acquisition Agreement, the Supplemental Agreement and the Compensation Agreement with immediate effect, the Acquisition and the transactions contemplated thereunder will not proceed. The Vendor and the Purchaser may proceed another acquisition by changing of deal structure (the "Possible Acquisition") at a later time as and when appropriate.

Should the Possible Acquisition materialise, it may constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Further announcement will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

In the event the Possible Acquisition is not entered and completed within 1 year after the date of the Termination Agreement, the Vendor shall immediately return the Paid Consideration to the Purchaser.

The Board is of the view that the termination of the Acquisition will not have any material adverse impact to the business, operation and the financial position of the Group.

By Order of the Board

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

Zhang Jing Ming

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jing Ming, Mr. Leng Xiao Rong and Mr. Chau Ting Yan, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Yin Zong Chen and Mr. Ye Zhi E and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Ming Sun Jonathan, Mr. Guo Lu Jin and Ms. Gao Hong Hong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of discloseable transaction acqui..
PU
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of listing of us$600,000,000 4.75% gua..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of circular in respect of a..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction (1) subscription of ..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of executive director
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to the e..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Positive profit alert for the six months ende..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on use of partial idle proceeds ..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 311 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 256,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.07%41 070
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.03%50 673
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.75%28 811
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.92%26 478
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 722
NASDAQ20.08%16 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group