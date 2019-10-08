Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

7.3 develop and implement policy on engaging an external auditor to supply non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the auditing firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the auditing firm nationally or internationally. The Committee shall report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed;

Review of the Company' s financial information

monitor the integrity of the Company' s financial statements, annual reports, accounts, interim reports and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them. In reviewing these reports before submission to the Board, the Committee shall focus particularly on: any changes in accounting policies and practices; major judgmental areas; adequacy of disclosure, consistency within the financial statements and with prior disclosures; significant adjustments resulting from the audit; the going concern assumptions and any qualifications; compliance with accounting standards; and compliance with the Listing Rules and legal requirements in relation to financial reporting. Regarding 7.4 above: members of the Committee shall liaise with the Board, senior management and the person appointed as the Company' s qualified accountant and meet with the Company' s auditors at least two (2) times a year; and the Committee shall consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the report and accounts, it shall give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company' s staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting function, compliance officer or auditors;

Oversight of the Company' s financial reporting system, risk management and internal control systems

7.6 review the Company' s financial controls, and unless expressly addressed by a separate risk committee of the Board, or by the Board itself, review the Company' s risk management and internal control systems;