Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

15. Senior management should be responsible for providing sufficient information to the Board and the Committee in a timely manner to facilitate the making of informed decisions. The information supplied must be complete and reliable. Where more detailed and complete information is requested from the senior management, the respective Director shall make further inquiries if required. The Board or individual Director(s) could contact the senior management individually and independently.

VIII. RESOLUTIONS IN WRITING

16. A resolution in writing signed by all of the members of the Committee shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee. Any such resolution may be contained in a single document or may consist of several documents all in like form.

IX. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS