Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Topsports International Holdings Limited

滔搏國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6110)

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

(Adopted on September 6, 2019 by the Board)

1 Constitution

1.1 The Nomination Committee (the "Committee" ) was established with its terms of reference approved and adopted in 2019 pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors (the "Board" ) of Topsports International Holdings Limited (the "Company" ) at its meeting held on September 6, 2019. The powers, responsibilities and specific duties of the Committee are summarized as below.

2 Responsibility

2.1 The responsibility of the Committee is to review the constituency of the Board, make recommendations on the procedures and criteria for the appointment of directors and implement those that are adopted by the Board.

3 Membership

The Committee shall consist of at least three (3) directors appointed by the Board from time to time, the majority of whom shall be independent non-executive directors. The Board shall designate the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive director as the Committee' s chairman (the " Chairman " ). Appointments to the Committee shall be co-terminus with the directorship of the relevant members (whether by retirement, rotation or otherwise).

4 Secretary

The company secretary of the Company or his nominee shall be the secretary of the Committee. The secretary of the Committee must ensure that full minutes are kept of all meetings.

5 Frequency and proceedings of meetings

5.1 The Committee shall meet at least once (1) every year or at such frequency as required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" ) (the "Listing Rules" ) or other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company from time to time. Additional meetings shall be held as the work of the Committee demands.