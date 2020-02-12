Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The quorum for meetings of the Committee shall be any two members (at least one of whom should be an INED).

The chairman of the Board shall not chair the Committee when it is dealing with the matter of succession to the chairmanship.

The chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall be either the chairman of the Board or an INED.

The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the Directors of the Company and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom shall be independent

VI. FREQUENCY AND PROCEEDINGS OF MEETINGS

Meetings of the Committee shall be held not less than once a year and at such other times as the chairman of the Committee may require. The meetings and proceedings of the Committee are governed by the provisions contained in the articles of association of the Company for regulating meetings and proceedings of the Board. Members of the Committee may attend meetings of the Committee either in person or through other electronic means of communication or in such other manner as the members may agree.

VII. NOTICE OF MEETINGS

Unless otherwise agreed by all the members of the Committee, notice (containing details of the venue, time and date of the meeting) of at least 7 days shall be given for a regular meeting of the Committee. For all other meetings of the Committee, reasonable notice shall be given. Notice of meeting may be given either orally or in writing by way of telephone, facsimile or other electronic means. Agenda and accompanying supporting papers shall be sent to all members of the Committee and to other invited attendees as appropriate at least 3 days before the date of the meeting (or such other period as the members may agree).

VIII. RESOLUTIONS IN WRITING

13. A resolution in writing signed by all of the members of the Committee shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee. Any such resolution may be contained in a single document or may consist of several documents all in like form.

IX. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

14. The chairman of the Committee (or in his absence, another member of the Committee or failing this his duly appointed delegate) shall attend the Company's annual general meetings and be prepared to respond to any shareholders' questions on the Committee's activities.

