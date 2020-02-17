Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Minutes of meetings of the Committees should record in sufficient detail the matters considered and decisions reached, including any concerns raised by Directors or dissenting views expressed. Draft and final versions of minutes of meetings of the Committee should be sent to all committee members of the Committee for their comment and records respectively, in both cases within a reasonable time after the meeting is held. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The chairman of the Committee or in his absence, another member of the Committee or failing this, his duly appointed delegate, shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company and be prepared to respond to questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's work and responsibilities. AMENDMENTS TO TERMS AND AVAILABILITY OF TERMS The Committee shall, from time to time, review its own performance, constitution and terms of reference to ensure that it is operating effectively, and recommend any changes it considers to the Board for approval. The terms may be reviewed by the Board from time to time taking into consideration the operations of the Committee and its contribution to the corporate governance of the Company, as well as any amendments to the Listing Rules from time to time. The Committee shall make available these terms by publishing them on the websites of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company.

Note: If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms of Reference, the English version shall prevail.

For the purpose of these Terms of Reference, "senior management" means the same persons as referred to in the Company's annual report and is required to be disclosed under paragraph 12 of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules, as such rule may be amended from time to time.