Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The meetings and proceedings of the Committee are governed by the provisions contained in the articles of association of the Company for regulating meetings and proceedings of the Board. Members of the Committee may attend meetings of the Committee either in person or through other electronic means of communication or in such other manner as the members may agree. The other Directors, Company Secretary (or his/her delegate(s)), human resources officer and relevant senior management and persons(s) invited by a Committee member may attend meetings of the Committee from time to time where the Committee considers their presence necessary or appropriate to assist the Committee to perform its duties.

VII. NOTICE OF MEETINGS

Unless otherwise agreed by all the members of the Committee, notice (containing details of the venue, time and date of the meeting) of at least 7 days shall be given for a regular meeting of the Committee. For all other meetings of the Committee, reasonable notice shall be given. Notice of meeting may be given either orally or in writing by way of telephone, facsimile or other electronic means. Agenda and accompanying supporting papers shall be sent to all members of the Committee and to other invited attendees as appropriate at least 3 days before the date of the meeting (or such other period as the members may agree).

VIII. RESOLUTIONS IN WRITING

13. A resolution in writing signed by all of the members of the Committee shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee. Any such resolution may be contained in a single document or may consist of several documents all in like form.

IX. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

14. The Chairman (or in his absence, another member of the Committee or failing this his duly appointed delegate) shall attend the Company's annual general meetings and be prepared to respond to any shareholders' questions on the Committee's activities.