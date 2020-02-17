Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Committee should consult the chairman of the Board and/or chief executive of the Company about their remuneration proposals for other executive directors.

The Committee is authorised by the Board to investigate any activity within its terms of reference. It is authorised to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee.

Management of the Company is obliged to supply the Committee with adequate information in a timely manner, in order to enable it to make informed decisions. The information supplied must be complete and reliable. Where a member of the Committee requires more information than is the information provided voluntarily by the management of the Company, the relevant member of the Committee shall make additional necessary enquiries. Each member of the Committee shall have separate and independent access to the management of the Company.

The Committee is authorised by the Board to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at meetings of the Committee if it considers necessary.

Without prejudice to any requirement under the CG Code, the duties of the Committee include the following: