Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

to discuss the risk management and internal control systems with management to ensure that management has performed its duty to have effective systems; this discussion should include the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Company's accounting and financial reporting function;

to consider major investigations findings on risk management and internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and management's response to these findings;

where an internal audit function exists, to review the internal audit plan and ensure co-ordination between the internal and external auditors. The Audit Committee shall also ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company and review and monitor its effectiveness;

the head of internal audit is directly accountable to the Audit Committee and the Board. The Audit Committee shall review the internal audit report and report to the Board and make recommendations;

to review the Group's financial and accounting policies and practices;

to review the external auditors' management letter, any material queries raised by the auditors to the management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and management's response;

to ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the external auditors' management letter;

to ensure and to review that there are proper arrangements employees of the Company can use, in confidence, to raise concerns about possible improprieties in financial reporting, internal control or other matters. The Audit Committee should ensure that proper arrangements in place for fair and independent investigation of these matters and for appropriate follow up action; and