Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF REMUNERATION AND EVALUATION COMMITTEE

CHINA TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE HOLDINGS CO. LIMITED

中 國 中 藥 控 股 有 限 公 司

Terms of Reference of Remuneration and Evaluation Committee

Formation

1. The remuneration committee was formed pursuant to the board resolution of CHINA TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE HOLDINGS CO. LIMITED ("the Company" together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") passed on 31 January 2005. The remuneration committee of the Company changed its name to the remuneration and evaluation committee ("the Committee") pursuant to the board resolution of the Company passed on 19 August 2019.

Composition and Quorum

2. The Committee shall be appointed by the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") amongst the non-executive directors and the executive directors of the Company. A majority of the Committee members should be the independent non- executive directors.

Members : The Committee shall consist of not less than 4 members. Quorum : 2

The Chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and should be an independent non-executive director. The meetings and proceedings are governed by the provisions contained in the articles of association of the Company for regulating meetings and proceedings of the Board.

Authority

The Committee is authorised by the Board to investigate any activity within its terms of reference. It is authorised to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee. The Committee is authorised by the Board to obtain external legal or other independent professional advice and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary.

Duties

7. The duties of the Committee shall be:-