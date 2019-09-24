Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Definitions

1. For the purposes of these terms of reference (the Terms ):

Articles means the articles of association of the Company;

Audit Committee means the audit committee established by resolution of the Board in accordance with these Terms;

Board means the board of directors of the Company;

Chief Financial Officer means the senior officer of the Company responsible for financial management as appointed by the Board from time to time;

Company means Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.;

Company Secretary means the company secretary of the Company;

Directors means the members of the Board;

Group means the Company and its subsidiaries;

Listing Rules mean the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time);

Management means any persons discharging an executive management role within the Group;

Shareholders means the shareholders of the Company from time to time; and

Stock Exchange means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Establishment

2. The Audit Committee was established by resolution of the Board on 2 September 2019.

Membership