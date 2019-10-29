Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

CMGE Technology Group Limited

中 手 游 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF

THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of CMGE Technology Group Limited (the "Company") was established pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on September 20, 2019. Set out below are the terms of reference (the "Terms of Reference") of the Audit Committee. The Terms of Reference are available for viewing in English and traditional Chinese. If there is any inconsistency between the English and the traditional Chinese versions of the Terms of Reference, the English version shall prevail.

Purpose

1. The purpose of the Audit Committee is to assist the Board in establishing formal and transparent arrangements to consider how the Board should apply financial reporting and internal control principles and for maintaining an appropriate relationship with the Company's auditors.

Composition