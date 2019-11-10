Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Committee shall report back to the Board on their decisions or recommendations, unless there are legal or regulatory restrictions on their ability to do so (such as a restriction on disclosure due to regulatory requirements). At the next meeting of the Board following a meeting of the Committee, the chairman of the Committee shall report their decisions and recommendations of the Committee to the Board and the secretary of the Company shall submit to the Board copies of the minutes or written resolutions setting out the findings, recommendations and decisions of the Committee.