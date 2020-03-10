Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE ADOPTED BY THE BOARD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

The Committee is authorised by the Board, and at the reasonable expense of the Company, to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary.

The Committee shall report to the Board any suspected frauds or irregularities, failures of internal control or suspected infringements of laws, rules and regulations which come to its attention and are of sufficient importance to warrant the attention of the Board.

Where the Board disagrees with the Committee's view on the selection, appointment, resignation or dismissal of the external auditors, the Company should include in the Corporate Governance Report in the Annual Report of the Company a statement from the Committee explaining its recommendation and also the reasons why the Board has taken a different view.