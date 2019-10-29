Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

CMGE Technology Group Limited

中手游科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF

THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

The corporate governance committee (the "Corporate Governance Committee") of CMGE Technology Group Limited (the "Company") was established pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on September 20, 2019. Set out below are the terms of reference (the "Terms of Reference") of the Corporate Governance Committee. The Terms of Reference are available for viewing in English and traditional Chinese. If there is any inconsistency between the English and the traditional Chinese versions of the Terms of Reference, the English version shall prevail.

Purpose

1. The purpose of the Corporate Governance Committee is to develop and evaluate the corporate governance practices of the Company with the goal of achieving high standards of corporate governance, and the Committee is established to safeguard the interests of all shareholders of the Company, which shall be consistent with any applicable laws, regulations and listing standards.

Composition

The Corporate Governance Committee shall be appointed by the Board from time to time and shall consist of three members (the " Members ", and each as a " Member "). The chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee (the " Chairman ") shall be an independent non-executive director of the Company. The company secretary of the Company (the " Company Secretary ") shall be the secretary of the Corporate Governance Committee.

Meetings