Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

To discuss, question and provide advice to management on past, current and emerging environmental, social and governance risks as a fair responsible and sustainable business; To review and evaluate the performance of the Committee and the terms of reference to ensure that it is operating at maximum effectiveness, and recommend any changes it considers appropriate for the Board's approval; Other matters authorized by the Board in relation to health, safety, environment, social responsibility and corporate governance.

Reporting Procedures The Committee shall update the Board by reporting on the topics discussed at the Board meeting and the comments, recommendations and opinions formulated therein and shall report to the Board at least once every year and no later than the date on which the annual report is to be approved. At the next meeting of the Board following a meeting of the Committee, the chairman of the Committee shall report the findings and recommendations of the Committee to the Board. Availability and Update of the Terms of Reference

These terms of reference shall be updated and revised as and when necessary in light of changes in circumstances and changes in regulatory requirements (e.g. the Listing Rules) in Hong Kong. These terms of reference shall be made available to the public by including the information on the respective websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company.

Note: If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of this Terms of Reference, the English version shall prevail.