Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Committee is authorized by the Board to review, assess and make recommendations on any issue in these terms of reference of the Committee.

The Committee is authorized by the Board, and at the reasonable expense of the Company, to obtain independent legal or other independent professional advice and to secure the attendance of other persons with relevant experience and expertise in the meetings of the Committee if it considers this necessary.

The Committee should make available its terms of reference explaining its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the Exchange's website and the Company's website. The terms of reference of the Committee shall be provided upon request and the role and function of the Committee shall be explained in the Corporate Governance Report in the annual report of the Company.

The Committee shall be provided with sufficient resources to perform its duties.