Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE ADOPTED BY THE BOARD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy. When reviewing the structure, size and composition of the Board, the Committee shall take into consideration of a number of factors, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, or professional experience in accordance with the board diversity policy adopted by the Company from time to time to achieve Board diversity;

identify individuals suitably qualified to become members of the Board and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of, individuals nominated for directorships;

assess the independence of the INEDs. Where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an INED at the general meeting, it should set out in the circular to shareholders and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting (i) the process used for identifying the individual and why the Board believes he should be elected and the reasons why the Board considers him to be independent; (ii) if the proposed INED will be holding his seventh (or more) listed company directorship, why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board; (iii) the perspectives, skills and experience that the individual can bring to the Board; and (iv) how the individual contributes to diversity of the Board;

make recommendations to the Board on the appointment or re-appointment of directors and succession planning for directors, in particular the Chairman and chief executive of the Company;

conform to any requirement, direction, and regulation that may from time to time be prescribed by the Board or contained in the constitution of the Company or imposed by the Listing Rules or applicable law; and