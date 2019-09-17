Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Duties, powers and functions

19. The Committee is to:

make recommendations to the Board on the Company's policy and structure for all Directors' and Senior Management remuneration and on the establishment of a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policy;

review and approve the management's remuneration proposals with reference to the Board's corporate goals and objectives;

either (i) determine, with the delegated responsibility, the remuneration packages of individual executive Directors and Senior Management or (ii) make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration packages of individual executive Directors and Senior Management, which should include benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments, including any compensation payable for loss or termination of their office or appointment ;

make recommendations to the Board on remuneration of non-executive Directors;

consider salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities and employment conditions elsewhere in the Company and its subsidiaries;

ensure that a significant portion of executive Directors' remuneration should link rewards to corporate and individual performance;

review and approve compensation payable to executive Directors and Senior Management for any loss or termination of office or appointment to ensure that it is consistent with contractual terms and is otherwise fair and not excessive;

review and approve compensation arrangements relating to dismissal or removal of Directors for misconduct to ensure that they are consistent with contractual terms and are otherwise reasonable and appropriate;

ensure that no Director or any of his associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) is involved in deciding his own remuneration and that, as regards the remuneration of a non-executive Director who is a member of the Committee, his/her remuneration should be determined by the other members of the Committee;

form a view in respect of service contracts that require shareholders' approval, including any service contract to be granted by the Company or any of its subsidiaries to any Director or proposed Director of the Company or to any Director or proposed Director of any of its subsidiaries which: